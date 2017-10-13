Friday October 13th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

= AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Waterloo West — pre-game 7:05, kickoff 7:30

= 93.9 KIA-FM & 939kia.com — Newman vs. Nashua-Plainfield — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

= AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB & kribam.com — “This Week in College Football” Big Ten preview 6:00; “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake at Crestwood — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30

MASON CITY — Newman captured both the Top of Iowa Conference East Division cross country titles yesterday at the NIACC campus. The Newman girls won the TIC East team title and finished second overall to West champion Eagle Grove. The Eagles had 67 points, while Newman had 89. Sheridan Lacoste of Rockford was the girls overall winner in a time of 20:48. Abby Christians of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was the TIC West winner, finishing third overall in 21:15.

== Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was the overall team winner on the boys side with 39 points. Newman finished second and took the East title with 75 points. Riley Bauer of North Union was the overall boys winner with a time of 16:27. Reece Smith and Ray Cataldo of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished second and third. Isaac Fettkether of Newman was the East individual champion, finishing fifth overall in a time of 18:17.

MARSHALLTOWN — At the CIML Iowa Division cross country meet in Marshaltown yesterday, both the Mason City High boys and girls teams finished fourth. On the boys side, Michael Rowe earned all-conference honors finishing 15th with a time of 17:27. Emma Davison also finished with all-conference honors, placing 16th in 20:40.

CRESCO — After missing the playoffs last year, the Clear Lake football team looks to lock up a playoff berth tonight as the 5th-ranked Lions travel to Crestwood in a Class 2A District 2 matchup. With a win, Clear Lake would be assured of at least a second-place finish in the district standings. Lions coach Jared DeVries credits his defensive line’s hard work for their success this season.

DeVries says the defense tonight will face a tough Crestwood offense that likes to utilize senior Clayton Ollendieck, who has accounted for 690 total yards this season.

You can hear the Clear Lake-Crestwood game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB as well as kribam.com starting with the pre-game tonight at 6:45, with kickoff from Cresco scheduled for 7:30

MASON CITY — It’s Senior Night for the Mason City High football team as the Mohawks host Waterloo West in Class 4A District 5 play. Coach Matt Berkley says it will be a special night to honor the hard work of 11 seniors.

Mason City hosts a Waterloo West team that’s 4-3 overall and 1-2 in district play. You can hear the Mason City-Waterloo West game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game shortly after 7 o’clock, with kickoff from Mohawk Field scheduled for 7:30.

MASON CITY — With losses in the last two weeks to West Hancock and St. Ansgar, the Newman football team knows they will not be heading to the playoffs, but they look to close out the season with wins the next two weeks, starting tonight with their final home game against Nashua-Plainfield. The Huskies are still in the playoff chase with a 4-1 record in the district, and with wins this week and next week against West Hancock would qualify for the playoffs. Quarterback Dayton Hansen has passed for 750 yards and nine touchdowns while Tristen Brase and Mason Hyde have combined for 750 yards rushing. You can hear the Newman and Nashua-Plainfield game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose as well as 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

= 4A District 5

Waterloo West at Mason City

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids Washington at Waterloo East

= 3A District 3

Charles City at Decorah

Independence at Benton Community

South Tama County at Waverly-Shell Rock

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Vinton-Shellsburg

= 2A District 2

Clear Lake at Crestwood

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at New Hampton

Forest City at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL

Hampton-Dumont at Osage

= 1A District 2

Belmond-Klemme at Central Springs

Lake Mills at South Winneshiek

Denver at BCLUW

Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL MarMac

= A District 3

Nashua-Plainfield at Newman

Saint Ansgar at West Hancock

North Butler at Grundy Center

West Fork at Rockford

= 8-Man District 2

North Iowa at Riceville

Northwood-Kensett at Kee (non-district)

AGWSR at Janesville

Clarksville at Turkey Valley

— high school volleyball last night

#12/3A Iowa Falls-Alden 3-0 Clear Lake (25-18, 25-15, 25-16)

St. Ansgar 3-0 Riceville

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-1 Hampton-Dumont

@ Osage

Osage 2-0 Aplington-Parkersburg

Janesville 2-1 Osage

Janesville 2-0 Aplington-Parkersburg

@ Rockford

Rockford 2-0 Turkey Valley

Rockford 2-0 Belmond-Klemme

Rockford 2-0 Valley Lutheran

CHICAGO (AP) – Chris Stewart broke a tie midway through the third period with the first of his two goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 for their first victory of the season. Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Devan Dubnyk made 36 saves to help the Wild (1-1-1) hand Chicago (3-1-1) its first regulation loss.