Friday November 3rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

=== Friday

93.9 KIA-FM, 939kia.com — Class A quarterfinal football — St. Ansgar vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck — pre-game 6:40, kickoff 7:00

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC basketball hosting Konigsmark Klassic — women vs. Illinois Central at 6:00, men vs. Fort Scott at 8:00

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” — 10:00-11:30

=== Saturday

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football vs. Ohio State — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

ST. ANSGAR — It’s a rematch from last year’s Class A semifinal round as 6th-ranked St. Ansgar hosts 9th-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck in tonight’s Class A quarterfinal round. The Saints last year dropped a 28-14 decision to the eventual state champion. St. Ansgar coach Drew Clevenger says while both teams have some differences personnel wise from last year, the Rebels have some key players back.

You can hear tonight’s St. Ansgar and Gladbrook-Reinbeck game on 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com, and through the iHeartRadio app starting with the pre-game at about 6:40, with kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock from St. Ansgar. The winner will face either top-ranked Lynnville-Sully or 3rd-ranked Hudson in next week’s semifinal round.

BRITT — An unranked West Hancock team travels over to second-ranked West Sioux in another Class A quarterfinal tonight. The Eagles advanced to the quarterfinal round after knocking off fourth-ranked Bishop Garrigan of Algona in last Friday’s night’s first round by a 26-12 score. West Hancock is 7-3 overall, with their only Class A level loss being to St. Ansgar three weeks ago. West Sioux leads all of Class A in total yards with 4817, averaging 10 yards per play. Just under 31-hundred of those yards have come on the ground, with two-thirds of those coming from Jake Lynott. The senior is the leading rusher in Class A with 2019 yards in 147 carries, averaging 13.7 yards. Lynott is second in total yards in the state in all classes with just over 2400 total yards. The winner of the West Hancock-West Sioux game will face either LeMars Gehlen or 8th-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert in next week’s semifinal round.

CLASS 4A:

#7 Cedar Falls @ Iowa City West

#2 Dowling @ #6 Johnston

Lewis Central @ #10 Ankeny Centennial

#8 North Scott @ #4 Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont

CLASS 3A:

#9 Davenport Assumption @ #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier

#5 Pella @ #4 Dallas Center-Grimes

#3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ #6 Harlan

West Delaware @ #2 Solon

CLASS 2A:

#3 Waukon @ #7 New Hampton

Williamsburg @ #2 Mount Vernon

#5 South Central Calhoun @ #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

#10 Union La Porte City @ #1 Cascade

CLASS 1A:

Pleasantville @ #2 Pella Christian

#3 Van Meter @ #8 Denver

#6 Western Christian @ #1 West Lyon

Wilton @ #4 Iowa City Regina

CLASS 8-MAN:

Fremont-Mills @ #4 Sidney

H-L-V @ #1 Don Bosco

#3 Remsen St. Mary’s @ #2 Audubon

#10 Tripoli @ Midland

MASON CITY — The Konigsmark Klassic kicks off the season this weekend for the NIACC basketball teams.

For the 9th-ranked Lady Trojans, they’ll face 18th-ranked Illinois Central in their season opener at 6 o’clock tonight. NIACC and Illinois Central have played 11 times since the 2012-13 season. NIACC has a 4-7 record in those games, including an 84-76 overtime win in the 2015 Konigsmark Klassic. On Saturday, the Lady Trojans will face Bay College at 3 o’clock.

The NIACC men will face Fort Scott Community College tonight at 8 o’clock and then face Bay College at 5 o’clock tomorrow evening. You can hear the NIACC games tonight on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, and on the iHeartRadio app starting shortly before 6 o’clock.

In the other games of the tournament, the Ellsworth men will play Bay College at 4 o’clock this afternoon and Fort Scott at 11 o’clock Saturday morning. The Ellsworth women will face Bay College at 2 o’clock this afternoon and Illinois Central at 1 o’clock tomorrow.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa men’s basketball team limited Belmont Abbey to 25 second-half points in a 96-64 exhibition victory Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes led 44-39 at the half following two late 3-pointers from junior Nicholas Baer before putting the clamps on in the second half. Iowa’s defense limited the Crusaders to 27 percent shooting over the final 20 minutes and 35.7 percent for the game.

Iowa opened the second half on a 22-9 run to open an 18-point lead at the 13:34 mark. Hawkeye big men Tyler Cook and Luka Garza had back-to-back three-point plays to make the score 58-45 and back-to-back 3-pointers from Baer and Brady Ellingson pushed the lead to 66-48.

Three Hawkeyes reached double figures — Cook (24), Garza (18), and sophomore Cordell Pemsl (13). Nine of Pemsl’s points came at the free throw line.

Iowa shot 61.3 percent in the second half and 48.6 percent for the game. Iowa out-rebounded Belmont Abbey, 54-38, and assisted on 25 of the team’s 34 field goals.

Iowa opens the regular season Nov. 10, hosting Chicago State at 8 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Matt Cullen scored his first goal of the season on his 41st birthday, giving the sputtering Minnesota Wild a welcome spark on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Cullen added an assist during Minnesota’s three-goal first period. Nino Niederreiter and Tyler Ennis also scored early to send struggling Montreal goalie Carey Price into the first intermission with a 3-0 deficit. The Wild have won six straight games against the Canadiens, outscoring them 25-9.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano will have surgery for a persistent leg injury that knocked him out for six weeks during the season. Sano’s injury was initially diagnosed as a stress reaction, and he was sidelined during the team’s surprise late-season drive to a wild-card playoff spot. Sano finally came back for the last regular-season series but wasn’t put on the postseason roster.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins on Thursday announced the home schedule for their 2018 spring training. Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to begin their workouts on Feb. 14. The team’s first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 19. The Twins’ spring schedule features 33 games – 17 home games and 16 on the road – starting with a home opener exhibition against the University of Minnesota at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida, on Feb. 22.