Friday November 17th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa football vs. Purdue, pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Jack Nunge scored a career-high 17 points in his third collegiate game and Iowa cruised past Grambling State, 85-74, for its third-straight win Thursday night.

Isaiah Moss and Tyler Cook (15 points each) added some scoring help for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who needed second-half momentum to pull away from the Tigers.

Grambling State took a 59-56 lead off Anthony Gaston’s 3-pointer with 10:53 left in the game, capping a 7-0 run in 48 seconds. Moss hit a 3-pointer of his own to tie the game at 59, sparking a 14-0 run. During that stretch, the Tigers missed 9-straight field goals.

Luka Garza was a key contributor during that stretch, both offensively and defensively. Garza finished a rebound shy of his second-consecutive double-double (13 points and 9 rebounds).

Axel Mpoyo and Gaston had 21 and 16 points, respectively, for Grambling State (0-2), which hung around longer than Iowa would have liked.

The Tigers scored 21 points off 13 Hawkeye turnovers, the second-most giveaways committed by Iowa this season. Forwards Tyler Cook and Cordell Pemsl each turned the ball over three times.

Iowa improves to 3-0. They now head to the Cayman Islands Classic where they will face Louisiana on Monday. That’s an 11 o’clock Iowa time tipoff, with the pre-game at 10 o’clock Monday morning on AM-1300 KGLO

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – Donovan Jackson scored a career-high 26 points while Iowa State overcame its shooting struggles to beat Appalachian State 104-98 in Thursday night’s first round of the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

The Cyclones (1-2) entered shooting 39 percent, but finished at 52 percent with 10 3-pointers. That included a break-loose performance for Jackson, who had scored just 10 through the first two games.

Nick Weiler-Babb added 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Iowa State, which ran off a pair of 12-2 bursts midway through the second half to take control. The Cyclones led by as many as 18 and kept the Mountaineers at arm’s distance the rest of the way, avoiding their first 0-3 start since the 1990-91 season.

Freshman Justin Forrest scored a season-high 32 points for the Mountaineers (2-1), while Ronshad Shabazz scored 21 of his 32 points before halftime in a two-man offensive show for Appalachian State.

Iowa State now faces Tulsa in the semifinal round of the tournament at 6 o’clock tonight Iowa time.

CEDAR FALLS — State high school football championship games, UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

=== Thursday

8-Man — #1 Don Bosco 52, #3 Remsen St. Mary’s 14

Class A — #2 West Sioux 35, #3 Hudson 14

Class 3A — #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 31, #5 Pella 13

=== Friday

Class 1A at 11:00 AM — #4 Iowa City Regina (10-2) vs. #3 Van Meter (12-0)

Class 2A at 2:00 PM — #3 Waukon (11-1) vs. Williamsburg (10-2)

Class 4A at 7:00 PM — #2 Dowling (11-1) vs. #1 Iowa City West (12-0)

IOWA CITY — Two Iowa Hawkeyes who won’t be playing on Senior Day liked they planned are offensive tackles Boone Meyers and Ike Boettger. Meyers has been out with an injured ankle and Boettger suffered a season ending achilles injury in a week two win at Iowa State. Meyers says both have tried to help their freshmen replacements Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs.

Meyers says both players have made a lot of progress.

Boettger says both of the freshmen have made tremendous strides.

Iowa and Purdue kick off at 2:30 tomorrow afternoon, with the broadcast starting at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

WAVERLY — Iowa Conference champion Wartburg opens the NCAA Division III playoffs at home Saturday against Franklin of Indiana. The Knights are 10-0 and host a Franklin team that has been a regular in the national playoffs.

That’s Wartburg coach Rick Willis who says Franklin has one of top passing offenses in the country.

Willis and Franklin coach Mike Leonard both served on the staff at Wittenberg College in Ohio in 1996.

Willis hopes the home field is an advantage.

The winner advances to play Trine or Monmouth of Illinois in the second round.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Jason Zucker scored with 2:55 left and the Minnesota Wild scored four goals in less than six minutes in the third period to beat the Nashville Predators 6-4 on Thursday night.

Eric Staal had a goal and two assists for Minnesota, which won its fourth straight.

On the winner, Mikko Koivu fought off a defenseman into the left corner and centered to Zucker in front. With two defenders nearby, Zucker sent a backhand shot past Pekka Rinne for his eighth goal in five games.

Jared Spurgeon added an empty-net goal. Matt Dumba, Ryan Suter and Nino Niederreiter also scored.