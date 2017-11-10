Friday November 10th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

=== Friday

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A semifinal football, St. Ansgar vs. Hudson — pre-game 9:35 (updated time), kickoff 10:05

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Chicago State — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00

== Saturday

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football at Wisconsin — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

== Sunday

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Grambling State — pre-game 2:00, tipoff 3:00

CEDAR FALLS — St. Ansgar faces Hudson in the Class A semifinal round of the state football playoffs this morning. Both the Saints and Pirates come into the contest with 11-0 records. St. Ansgar coach Drew Clevenger says it will be a big challenge for his ballclub.

You can hear the St. Ansgar-Hudson game on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and through the I-Heart radio app starting with the pre-game at 9:35, with kickoff scheduled from the UNI-Dome at 10:05. The other Class A semifinal has second-ranked West Sioux facing eighth-ranked St. Albert of Council Bluffs.

Class 3A – Thursday

#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, #2 Solon 7

#5 Pella 41, #6 Harlan 39

8-Player – Thursday

#3 Remsen St. Mary’s 51, Fremont-Mills 6

#1 Don Bosco 80, Midland 12

Class 4A – Friday, November 10

4:00 PM — #1 Iowa City West vs. #4 Bettendorf

7:00 PM — #2 Dowling vs. #10 Ankeny Centennial

Class 1A – Saturday, November 11

10:00 AM — #4 Iowa City Regina vs. #2 Pella Christian

1:00 PM — #1 West Lyon vs. #3 Van Meter

Class 2A – Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM — #3 Waukon vs. #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

7:00 PM — Williamsburg vs. #10 Union LaPorte City

CEDAR RAPIDS — Top-ranked Sioux Center rallied from two sets down to beat 5th-ranked Osage in the Class 3A semifinal round of the state volleyball tournament Thursday afternoon. The Green Devils took the first two sets 25-16 and 25-21, but the Warriors took the third set 25-21, the fourth set 25-10 and the final set 15-8. Osage finishes their season with a 26-10 record. Sioux Center now faces Waterloo Columbus in today’s championship match, as they beat Carroll Kuemper three sets to two as well on Thursday afternoon.

Class 1A Semifinals

#1 Janesville 25-25-25, #5 Fort Madison Holy Trinity 17-20-19

#3 Le Mars Gehlen 25-25-25-17-16, #2 Springville 19-27-20-25-14

Class 2A Semifinals

#1 Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25, #4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 12-15-6

#2 Western Christian of Hull 25-25-25, #3 Grundy Center 16-21-21

Class 4A Semifinals

#4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20-25-18-25-15, #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-18-25-16-13

#2 Dubuque Wahlert 25-30-25, #6 Lewis Central 16-28-15

Class 5A Semifinals

#1 Cedar Falls 25-25-25, #5 Linn-Mar 13-18-15

#2 West Des Moines Valley 25-26-25, #3 Ankeny Centennial 23-24-22

IOWA CITY — With experience and depth the Iowa basketball team opens the new season at home on Friday night against Chicago State. Coach Fran McCaffery says the Hawkeyes will miss the veteran presence of junior forward Nicholas Baer. He will be out up to a month with a broken finger.

With Baer out McCaffery says sophomore Cordell Pemsl will be counted on to bring energy off the bench.

McCaffery says the Hawkeyes need to make major progress on defense.

You can hear the Iowa-Chicago State game on AM-1300 KGLO tonight with the pre-game at 7:00, tipoff is scheduled at 8:00

AMES — Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones will know where they stand after Friday night’s opener. After losing several starters off last year’s team that won the Big 12 Tournament title many consider this a rebuilding year for ISU. It begins with a visit to Missouri.

Prohm says the Cyclones will know their weaknesses after this game.

Prohm knows enough about the Tigers to know that standout freshman Michael Porter junior will be tough to guard.

CEDAR FALLS — For the second straight season Northern Iowa visits North Carolina. The only difference this year is the Tar Heels are the defending national champions.

That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson who says playing North Carolina begins with transition defense.

Jacobson says it is a great challenge to open the season.