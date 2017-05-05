Friday May 5th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jharel Cotton struck out nine in six innings and Ryon Healy hit his fourth home run of the season to lift the Oakland Athletics over the Minnesota Twins 8-5 Thursday.

Cotton (3-3) gave up three runs and three hits, and Stephen Vogt had two hits and two RBIs to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep. Santiago Casilla struck out Miguel Sano with the bases loaded in the ninth for his fifth save in six tries, Sano’s fourth strikeout of the afternoon.



Kyle Gibson (0-4) gave up four runs, eight hits and three walks in four innings. The Twins removed center fielder Byron Buxton in the sixth inning after he collided with the wall while making a catch. Gibson was optioned to AAA Rochester after the ballgame.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was pulled from the game on Thursday against Oakland after running into the wall while tracking down a flyball in the fifth inning.

The Twins say he was pulled for precautionary reasons and passed all the initial concussion tests. He will be evaluated again on Friday before the Twins start a series against Boston.

With two outs in the fifth, Matt Joyce sent a drive to deep left-center field. Buxton raced to make the catch, but slammed into the wall so hard that his hat fell off. He bent over for a few moments before trotting back to the dugout, and did not return to the game.



IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team opens the stretch run of the Big Ten season on Friday by opening on three game series at Michigan State. At 9-6, the Hawks are part of a four-way logjam in third place. Iowa coach Rick Heller says a strong finish will require the Hawkeyes to start finding a way to win on the road. At 7-8, Michigan State is 8th in the league race. The top eight teams play in the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa is 27-16 overall

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A jury has ruled that former University of Iowa athletic administrator Jane Meyer was the victim of discrimination, retaliation and unequal pay and awarded her $1.4 million in total damages. Judge Michael D. Huppert says the eight-person jury found in favor of Meyer on all five counts.

Meyer alleged she suffered workplace discrimination as a gay woman in a relationship with field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum, that the school retaliated against her for complaining about Griesbaum’s firing, and that she was paid less than a male counterpart for similar work.

The trial lasted nearly three weeks and featured testimony from Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and wrestling coach Tom Brands.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday. It delivered its sealed verdict on Thursday.



CLEAR LAKE — The North Central Conference boys track meet in Clear Lake last night came down to the final event, as Humboldt beat Iowa Falls-Alden in the 4×400 meter relay final by two seconds, giving the Wildcats the team title with 152 points. Iowa Falls-Alden finished second with 151 points. Algona was third with 142, Webster City was fourth with 113. The host Lions were fifth with 93 points, followed by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, St. Edmond and Hampton-Dumont in the team standings. Clear Lake had three champions, with Parker Crispin winning the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.19, Zach Lester winning the high jump with a leap of 6-foot-4, and the distance medley relay squad winning in a time of 3:45.93

IOWA FALLS — Humboldt swept the team titles as they won the NCC girls meet in Iowa Falls with 167 points. Algona was second with 131. The rest of the team standings had Iowa Falls-Alden with 75, Hampton-Dumont with 67 ½, Webster City with 60, St. Edmond with 38, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows with 33 ½, and Clear Lake with 8 points.

OSAGE — At the Top of Iowa Conference meet in Osage on Thursday evening, Osage won the girls team title while St. Ansgar took home the boys title.

== In the girls event, the Green Devils were led by Megan Mooberry and Brenna Jacobs who won six individual titles. Jacobs took the 100, 200 and 400, while Mooberry won the 800, 1500 and 3000. Osage had 160 points, Central Springs was second with 125. The rest of the team scores had St. Ansgar with 112, Northwood-Kensett with 101.5, West Fork with 73.5, Nashua-Plainfield 48, North Butler 41, Newman 39 and Rockford 33.

== For the boys, the Saints rolled up 181 ½ points, with Central Springs finishing a distant second with 124 points. Osage was third with 115, followed by West Fork with 80, Newman 75 ½, Northwood-Kensett 70, Nashua-Plainfield 49, North Butler 30, and Rockford 15. The Saints had seven titles, with John Patterson winning the 3000, Cole Willert winning the 400 and 400 hurdles, Theo Baldus winning the discus and shot put, and wins by the 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

BUFFALO CENTER — The Top of Iowa West meet was held in Buffalo Center last night, with Forest City winning the girls title and Garrigan taking the boys championship.

== The Indians girls had 191 points, followed by Lake Mills with 123, West Hancock with 96, Garrigan with 92, North Union with 80, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Eagle Grove tied with 47, Belmond-Klemme with 41, and North Iowa with 18

== Garrigan was 10 ½ points better than West Hancock for the boys title, with Garrigan having 119 ½, West Hancock with 109, Forest City being third with 102.5. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was fourth with 101, Lake Mills had 75, North Union with 69, Eagle Grove with 68, North Iowa with 64 and Belmond-Klemme with 29.

WEST DES MOINES — The Mason City High girls were sixth at the CIML Conference meet at Dowling in West Des Moines. Dowling won the team title with 194 points while Mason City had 42 points. The Mohawks had three second place finishes on the day. Piper Watson took second with a jump of 5-foot-2 in the high jump. Hannah Thomas finished second in the long jump at 14-feet-10-inches. The squad’s distance medley relay team also finished second with a time of 4:32.92.

CLEAR LAKE — Emily Snelling continues her recovery from knee surgery as she picked up the medalist honors in her second competition of the season leading Clear Lake to a 174-216 win over Hampton-Dumont in a North Central Conference girls golf dual at All-Vets in Clear Lake last night. Snelling fired a 38, with teammate Ashley DeLong being the runner-up with a 41. In the boys dual between the two schools, Thomas Storbeck and Kyle Calaguas each fired a 38, Tate Storbeck had a 39, and Evan Krause had a 40 to have the best four scores in the competition as the Lions beat the Bulldogs 155-212.



— other girls golf (medalist)

@ Nashua — Nashua-Plainfield 221, North Butler 234, Central Springs 246 (NP-Miranda Crabtree 52)

@ West Hancock — West Hancock 227, Eagle Grove 227, North Iowa no score (NI-Sydney Giesking 43. West Hancock took the fifth score tiebreaker to take the team victory)



— other boys golf

@ Nashua — Central Springs 181, Nashua-Plainfield 190, Rockford 190, North Butler 212. (R-Zach Bushbaum 42, won two-hole playoff over teammate Kaden Lyman)

@ West Hancock — North Iowa 194, West Hancock 195, Eagle Grove 198 (EG-Nick Halverson 42)



— girls tennis

Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Clear Lake 1

Clear Lake 4, Waterloo East 0

Clear Lake 3, Aplington-Parkersburg 1

— boys tennis

Mason City 5, Waverly-Shell Rock 4

Clear Lake 9, Hampton-Dumont 0

— girls soccer

Clear Lake 2, Humboldt 1