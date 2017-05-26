Friday May 26th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake softball vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — 7:20

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Matt Hoeg hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning and Iowa beat Maryland 9-8 on Thursday in their Big Ten Tournament baseball opener.

Iowa (35-19) was ahead 6-1 before Maryland scored six in a row to take the lead. Solo home runs by Robert Neustrom and Chris Whelan put Iowa up 8-7 in the top of the sixth.

Maryland’s Marty Costes then tied it on a homer, but the Terrapins (34-20) left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth.

Josh Martsching (4-0) got the win for Iowa, which will face Nebraska in the winner’s bracket on Friday. Mason City native Ryan Erickson is scheduled to get the start in that game, which is scheduled for 12:30 this afternoon.

The Hawkeyes and Terrapins were forced to play Thursday instead of Wednesday because of a rule stating that games can’t start after 10 p.m. EDT.

DECORAH — The Mason City High baseball team scored two in the seventh to beat Decorah on the road 4-2 last night. Weston Schultz was 3 for 4 with a homer, while Bryce Butler picked up the win pitching an inning and two-thirds in relief. Mason City is 2-0 on the season and will travel to Ankeny Centennial for a doubleheader on Wednesday night.

— other baseball

Charles City 10, MFL-Mar-Mac 0 (5) (CC-Drew Mitchell, five inning no-hitter)

Central Springs 12, Lake Mills 1 (5)

New Hampton 2, St. Ansgar 1

North Iowa 11, Northwood-Kensett 10

West Fork 1, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

— high school softball last night

North Butler 7, Newman 1

Central Springs 13, Lake Mills 0

North Iowa 13, Northwood-Kensett 12

Rockford 15, CAL 1

Garrigan 10, Belmond-Klemme 3



— girls soccer

Aplington-Parkersburg 1, Clear Lake 0 (shootout)



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed a pair of draft picks.

The team announced Thursday it has inked fifth-round choice Rodney Adams and seventh-round selection Ifeadi Odenigbo to contracts. Terms were not announced.

Adams is a wide receiver from South Florida who was selected 170th overall. He ranks second in school history in career receiving touchdowns, receiving yards and receptions. He owns the school record for receiving yards in a single season.

Odenigbo is a defensive end from Northwestern. He led the Big Ten with 10 sacks his senior season. He had 23.5 sacks in his career, second-most in school history.

Odenigbo was the first member of his family born in the U.S. after his family emigrated from Nigeria. He did not play football until 10th grade.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of pulling a gun on Iowa tight end Noah Fant.

Fant, a graduate of Omaha South High School, told police he was threatened Tuesday night while he was in a northwest Omaha park near his home. Fant says a man he recognized came up to his car window, pointed a gun at him and told him to leave.

Police say they saw Matthew Trimble run into a garage and that he later admitted to confronting Fant. Trimble has been charged with making terroristic threats. His attorney did not immediately return a message left Thursday.

Fant played in six games last season as a freshman for the Hawkeyes, making nine catches for 70 yards and one touchdown.