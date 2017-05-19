Friday May 19th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Day one of the state track meet has been completed at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Looking at local place winners from Thursday:

=== Girls

1A Shot Put — 2nd, Nicole Heeren (North Butler) 40-4 1/2; 7th, Abby Marr (Riceville), 38-0 ¼

1A 3000 — 7th, McKenna Weaver (West Fork), 11:05.22

2A 400 — 7th, Brenna Jacobs (Osage), 1:00.28

4A Discus — 8th, Katrina Cornick (Mason City High), 117-4

== Boys

2A 3200 — 2nd, Reece Smith (GHV), 9:30.03

1A Long Jump — 3rd, MaCoy Yeakel (West Hancock), 20-3

1A 3200 — 4th, Jacob Hansen (West Fork), 9:50.87

1A Shot Put — 4th, Theo Baldus (St. Ansgar), 50-9



MASON CITY — District boys golf tournaments are scheduled to take place today in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A, but one local meet has been postponed to Monday:

== In the 2A meet in Dike, sectional champions Clear Lake, Aplington-Parkersburg and New Hampton will be joined by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Dike-New Hartford, South Hamilton, Denver and North Fayette Valley in competing for the team title. Medalists at the sectional meets were Thomas Storbeck of Clear Lake, Dylan Ellis of Aplington-Parkersburg and Carter Stochl of New Hampton. Osage’s Drew Olson and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Matthew Heinemann also qualified as individuals from sectional play.

== The 1A meet that was scheduled to be hosted by Newman at the Mason City Country Club has been postponed to Monday due to wet conditions. Garrigan, Grundy Center, Rockford, and Don Bosco all won their sectionals, while Newman, West Hancock and St. Ansgar are among the other teams that qualified for the district tournament. Individual qualifiers from the area are Ian Latham of West Fork, Beau Thompson of North Butler, and Dillon Auchstetter and Drew Moine of Nashua-Plainfield.

BRASELTON, GA — NIACC freshmen Courtney Tusler and Brooke Maasch finished up play in the four-day national junior college women’s golf tournament in Braselton Georgia yesterday. Tusler finished Thursday with a 96 and a four day total of 375, putting her in a tie for 90th place. Maasch also fired a 96 on Thursday, her lowest of the four rounds. She finished with a 422, ending in 113th place.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Berrios allowed two hits and struck out 11 over 7 2/3 innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Thursday night, salvaging a split of an interleague doubleheader between the first-place teams in the AL Central and NL West.

The Twins scored just three runs in the doubleheader, but Berrios (2-0) made his scant support in the nightcap hold up with the best outing of his young career.

In Game 1, Nolan Arenado homered and Mark Reynolds drove in two runs to lead the Rockies to a 5-1 victory.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns just missed out in the All-NBA voting that was released on Thursday.

Towns finished with 50 points in the voting by a select panel of media on the three teams. That was just four points fewer than third-team center DeAndre Jordan. Towns received the highest point total of any player not to make a team.

Towns averaged 25.1 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the field for the Wolves in his second season. But Minnesota won just 31 games, only two more than they did during Towns’ rookie season, which no doubt played into his being passed over by other players.

Towns also did not play as well on defense as the three All-NBA centers – Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert and Jordan.

NEW YORK (AP) – Maya Moore scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half to lead a balanced Minnesota offense and help the Lynx beat the New York Liberty 90-71 on Thursday night.

All five of the Lynx starters were in double figures, with Lindsay Whalen and Sylvia Fowles each adding 12 points.

New York (1-1) led 45-43 before Minnesota scored 17 of the next 19 points to go up 60-47 midway through the third quarter. Whalen had the final six points during the game-changing burst.

The Lynx (2-0) were up 14 early in the fourth quarter before Brittany Boyd sparked a Liberty run. New York’s point guard scored four straight to start a 7-0 run. Rebecca Allen capped it with a 3-pointer to make it 74-67, but that’s as close as New York could get.

Boyd twisted her left ankle midway through the final period, leaving the court and heading to the locker room. She finished with 16 points. Sugar Rodgers led the Liberty with 20.



BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) – Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant coach runs his garage sales with steely discipline.

Grant gave the fans gathered outside his home in Bloomington his annual warning of no haggling. He said, “If you don’t want to buy it, the guy behind you will.” Then he blew his whistle precisely at 5 p.m. Wednesday to open the sale.

The Star Tribune reports the hottest items at Grant’s 12th sale were autographed bobbleheads of him and his old hunting dog, Boom. Only 15 were immediately available, though more were coming.

The Hall of Famer, who turns 90 Saturday, also autographed memorabilia that fans bought or brought – for a nonnegotiable $25.

The sale, which runs through Friday, has drawn fans from across the country – even a couple from Ireland.