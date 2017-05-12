Friday May 12th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

GARNER — Forest City won the Class 2A boys district track meet in Garner last night. The Indians had 10 automatic qualifiers for next week’s state meet while rolling up 143 points. Central Springs was second with 85 points and six automatic qualifiers. Clear Lake finished fourth with 72 points and had four automatic qualifiers with Zach Lester winning the high jump and placing second in the 400 hurdles, Parker Crispin winning the 110 hurdles and the distance medley relay team picking up a win.

GARNER — In the girls regional meet also at Garner, Pocahontas won the team title with 137 points, while Osage finished second with 132 points and nine automatic qualifiers. Central Springs automatically qualified seven for 92 points and third place. Clear Lake finished 11th with 24 points

AMES — The Mason City High girls track team had two district champions at the 4A regional meet in Ames on Thursday. Piper Watson won the high jump with a leap of 5-foot-even, while Katrina Cornick won the discus with a throw of 117 feet-10 inches. Mason City was fourth in the team race with 65 points. Dowling won the team title with 199 points.

AMES — The Mason City High boys did not have any automatic qualifiers from the 4A district meet in Ames yesterday, but there are several entries that are likely to make the state track meet when other qualifiers are released later today. Among those is Weston Schultz who finished third in the discus. Schultz also teamed up with Dylan Voves, Kyle Younker and Thomas Rowe in the distance medley relay for a third-place finish.



WAVERLY — Clear Lake’s doubles duo of Jacob Peterson and Mac Adams finished second at the 1A boys district tennis tournament in Waverly on Thursday. With that finish, they’ll advance to play in the state tournament starting on May 26th at the Byrnes Park Tennis Complex in Waterloo.



FORT DODGE — The Mason City High boys tennis team qualified both of its doubles teams to the state tournament at the 2A district tournament in Fort Dodge yesterday. The duo of Josh VandenBerg and Nick Matthews beat their teammates Brian VandenBerg and Josh Hansen in the doubles final 6-1 and 7-6. The two pairings will play in the state tournament starting on May 26th at the Veterans Memorial Tennis Center in Cedar Rapids.

CHICAGO (AP) – Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer then added a fourth RBI with a double as the Minnesota Twins outlasted the struggling Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Thursday night.

Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano crushed solo shots and Joe Mauer singled in a run for Minnesota, which hung on to deal the White Sox a season-high fifth straight loss after jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning.

Melky Cabrera launched a three-run homer off Twins starter Phil Hughes in the fifth. Chicago’s Matt Davidson drove in two runs, on a solo homer and a groundout.

Ryan Pressley (1-2), the third of five Twins relievers, pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win.

Brandon Kintzler pitched the final five outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He struck out Omar Narvaez and Leury Garcia in the eighth with the tying run on third and go-ahead run on second.

Chicago starter Derek Holland (3-3) permitted seven runs, but just three earned, and six hits in five innings in taking the loss. Four White Sox relievers followed with four hitless innings.



WATERLOO — Region XI Division II baseball tournament

== Thursday games

#6 seed Ellsworth 8, #7 Iowa Lakes 5

#3 Southeastern 6, #6 Ellsworth 4

#4 Kirkwood 10, #5 DMACC 5

== Today’s games

12:00, loser’s bracket — #5 DMACC vs. #6 Ellsworth

3:30, winner’s bracket — #2 NIACC vs. #3 Southeastern

7:00, winner’s bracket — #1 Iowa Central vs. #4 Kirkwood

IOWA CITY — With two weeks to go six teams remain in the hunt for the Big Ten baseball regular season title, including the Iowa Hawkeyes who close out their home season starting tonight with the first of a three game series against Ohio State. Iowa is 11-7 and currently tied with Michigan in fourth place.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-12-rickosu-1.mp3

That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller. The Hawkeyes are still in the title hunt but if they stumble could fall out of the top eight and a spot in the conference tournament.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-12-rickosu-2.mp3

The Hawkeyes will take on an Ohio State team that is currently 10th in the league race and needs a strong finish to boost its tournament chances.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-12-rickosu-3.mp3

Iowa has posted a 16-3 record at home this season.



IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Missing iPads. Unnecessary travel. Improper credit card purchases.

A recent audit of the University of Iowa athletics department warns that administrators failed to adequately monitor information technology purchases, allowing wasteful spending and creating a major risk for equipment theft.

The department’s IT director, Patrick Delin, left his job in February as auditors were nearing the conclusion of an inquiry that was sharply critical of his practices.

The audit comes at a difficult time for athletic director Gary Barta, who is facing criticism following last week’s jury award of $1.4 million in damages to his former top aide, Jane Meyer.

At trial, the university argued that deputy athletic director Gene Taylor was paid $70,000 more than Meyer because his job included overseeing IT. Taylor is now at Kansas State.