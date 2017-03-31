Friday March 31st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS — Nick Klishko scored 49 seconds into overtime to give the North Iowa Bulls a 3-2 win over the Binghamton Junior Senators last night in the Silver Cup Tournament in suburban Chicago, keeping the Bulls hopes alive in advancing to the tournament’s semifinal round. Sean Mallonee scored in each of the first two periods to give the Bulls a 2-0 lead, but the Junior Senators’ Connor Landrigan scored a power play goal at the 12:59 mark and then scored with 2:32 left in regulation to tie it. Klishko then knocked in a rebound on a shot by Mallonee to give the Bulls the extra session win. North Iowa now needs a win in regulation against Long Beach tonight and a Binghamton loss in regulation against Yellowstone to move into tomorrow’s semifinal round.



PHOENIX — University of Iowa senior Peter Jok celebrated his birthday Thursday by winning the College 3-Point Championships event held as part of the festivities at the NCAA Final Four. Jok becomes the first Hawkeye to win the event and says it was great to put the Hawkeye uniform on one more time.

Jok, who turned 23 Thursday, had to fight off the hometown favorite to win the title. Jok registered a score of 20 in the final round, edging past DeWayne Russell of Grand Canyon College (15), who was competing in his home gymnasium. Jok says the atmosphere was great.

In taking the title, Jok defeated a field that also included Bryce Alford of UCLA, Torian Graham of Arizona State, Villanova’s Kris Jenkins, Matt Jones of Duke, Iowa State’s Naz Mitrou-Long, and Michigan’s Derrick Walton, Jr.

Jok had the highest score of the first round, scoring 21 points to finish ahead of Russell (19), Jones (19) and Walton (18).

In the semifinals, Jok registered a score of 22 points to advance to the finals against Russell (22). Walton (15) and Jones (14) failed to advance to the finals.

In the finals, Jok shot first and posted his winning score ahead of Russell, while head coach Fran McCaffery and his staff watched from the sidelines.

In the final event of the 3-point contest, Jok competed against women’s champion Kindred Wesemann of Kansas State, with both posting a score of 16. Wesemann was awarded the victory in the battle between the two champions on a tiebreaker.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson has been given a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Panthers through 2027. Jacobson just completed his 11th season at Northern Iowa. He has a school-record 234 wins and has led Northern Iowa to eight consecutive top-four finishes in the Missouri Valley Conference. Jacobson is already sixth in career wins in the MVC and is a three-time league coach of the year. Athletic director David Harris says that while the Panthers struggled in 2016 to 2017, he has great optimism in the program’s future under Jacobson. Financial terms of the extension weren’t disclosed.



IOWA CITY — Iowa slugger Jake Adams took an unusual path to the middle of the Hawkeye batting order. The native of Brandon, South Dakota, was a sophomore at Des Moines Area Community College last April when he was informed the school he signed with, North Dakota, was dropping the sport.

Adams began looking for options and Iowa came through with an offer. It has paid off. He leads the Big Ten with nine homers and 31 RBI and Hawkeye coach Rick Heller says at six-foot-two, 250 pounds, Adams is a rare find these days.

“With sports forcing guys to specialize like in football and basketball you are not seeing as many big, physical guys playing baseball because they have to pick a sport”, said Iowa coach Rick Heller. “When you see one you better grab hold of them because there are not a lot of them out there.”

Adams is not just high risk, high reward. He is hitting .344 and his on-base percentage is .427.

“He is just a great hitter”, added Heller. “He has done a super job with runners in scoring position all season long. He has just played extremely well.”

Iowa hosts UNLV in a three game non-conference series beginning Friday. Rebels coach Stan Stolte is a native of Lowden, Iowa, and played baseball at St. Ambrose.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have made slugger ByungHo Park one of their final roster cuts despite a strong performance at the plate throughout spring training. Park was among six players reassigned to minor league camp on Thursday before the Twins traveled to Port Charlotte, Florida, for an exhibition game against Tampa Bay. With Kennys Vargas (left foot) injured, backup outfielder Robbie Grossman is slated for now as the primary designated hitter. Catcher John Ryan Murphy was also optioned to Triple-A Rochester, and utility infielder Ehire Adrianza (right oblique strain) and left-handed reliever Ryan O’Rourke (left forearm strain) were placed on the 10-day disabled list. Park hit .353 with a team-high six home runs and 13 RBIs in 19 spring games. The Twins also chose rookie Adalberto Mejia as the fifth starter.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Alex Stalock won his first NHL start in over a year, Nino Niederreiter had two goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Thursday night to end a four-game skid. Stalock stopped 18 shots in his first start for the Wild, who remained second in the Western Conference. Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Dumba and Jason Pominville also scored for Minnesota. Searching for a spark with Devan Dubnyk and backup Darcy Kuemper struggling, Minnesota recalled Stalock on Wednesday for his first start since last February with San Jose. The St. Paul native had spent six months in the minors. Stalock allowed a goal on Ottawa’s seventh shot, but Neiderreiter tied it less than a minute later. Stalock stopped everything after that, and Niederreiter added another goal in the second to put the Wild ahead for good. Ottawa played without captain and leading scorer Erik Karlsson, who was injured blocking a shot against Philadelphia on Tuesday and ended his streak of 324 consecutive games played.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Ricky Rubio had a career-high 33 points, 10 assists and five rebounds and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Rubio shot 4 of 5 on 3-pointers and Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points for the Timberwolves (30-44), who have now won more games than they did last season. Minnesota had 30 assists and only 11 turnovers. Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points and D’Angelo Russell had 14 points and seven assists for the Lakers (21-54), who have lost 17 of their last 19 games. Brandon Ingram missed his third straight game with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

MASON CITY – Garner-Hayfield/Ventura’s Logan Dalbeck and West Fork’s Jacob Hansen ran against each other several times during their prep cross country and track careers. Now, the two former rivals will be teammates next season as they both signed national letters of intent to run cross country at NIACC next season. Dalbeck placed seventh at the Class 2A state cross country meet last fall. Hansen was third at the Class 1A state meet as a junior.