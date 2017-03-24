Friday March 24th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO

– Friday 5:00 PM — NCAA men’s Sweet 16

– Saturday 1:45 PM — NCAA Division II championship, followed by Division I regional championship games

– Sunday 1:45 PM — Iowa women — NIT quarterfinal vs. Washington State

– Sunday after Iowa women’s basketball — NCAA Division I regional championship games

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women have advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT. Alexa Kastanek had 19 points and the Hawks took control with a 17-0 run in the second quarter to beat Colorado 80-62, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes never trailed and improved to 20-13 on the season. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says the Hawkeyes are enjoying their post season run. Iowa hosts Washington State Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock in a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 1:45



MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls face LaCrosse in a best-of-three divisional championship playoff series this weekend. The Bulls advanced after sweeping Rochester in a divisional semifinal series last weekend. North Iowa coach Todd Sanden says they’re not going to take LaCrosse lightly this weekend.

Sanden says he hopes the momentum of last weekend’s series sweep can carry through to this weekend.

Game one is tonight at the North Iowa Ice Arena starting at 7:30. Game two is at LaCrosse tomorrow night. If a third game is needed, it will be played on Sunday night at 5 o’clock in Mason City. The winner of the series advances to next week’s Silver Cup Tournament in Romeoville Illinois



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Steve Mason stopped 24 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Thursday night. Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in their last eight games (3-5-0). Zach Parise scored for Minnesota and Devin Dubnyk stopped 24 shots for the Wild, who have lost six of their last seven. Parise put the Wild ahead 1-0 just 2:07 into the game with his 17th of the season. Couturier tied it with 2:01 remaining in the opening period. Read knocked in a loose puck just 21 seconds into the second to put the Flyers ahead for good. Voracek sealed it with an empty-netter in the final.



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with former Wisconsin forward Luke Kunin. The Wild announced Thursday that Kunin will report to their AHL affiliate in Iowa and finish the season there on an amateur tryout agreement. The 19-year-old Kunin’s deal with the Wild will start with the 2017-18 season. The native of Chesterfield, Missouri, was a first-round draft pick by the Wild last year. Part of a strong group of prospects currently in the Wild organization, Kunin had a team-leading 22 goals plus 16 assists in 2016-17 as a sophomore and captain for the Badgers. He has played for Team USA at seven international tournaments, winning six championships.

IOWA CITY — Iowa will have a new quarterback next season but that is not necessarily bad news for the Hawkeyes. Some of the most successful Iowa teams during the Kirk Ferentz era had new starting quarterbacks. The Hawkeyes must replace C.J. Beathard, who was 21-7 as a starter. Ken O’Keefe rejoined the program as quarterbacks coach after a stint with the Miami Dolphins. Sophomore Nathan Stanley and junior Tyler Wiegers lead the competition. Stanley played sparingly as Beathard’s backup as a true freshman. Ferentz says the biggest factor in who earns the job is decision making, especially for an offense that is built to limit turnovers. Iowa’s spring game is April 21st.



IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes open the Big Ten baseball race on Friday with the first of a three game series against Purdue. At number 18 Michigan is the only Big Ten team ranked in what Iowa coach Rick Heller calls a transition year for the league. Heller says if there is an early surprise it may be Purdue. Like the Hawkeyes the Boilermakers take an 11-8 record into the start of conference play. Mason City native Ryan Erickson is scheduled to get the start in today’s game after being moved from the bullpen into a starting role.



MARSHALLTOWN — The NIACC softball team was swept in a doubleheader at Marshalltown Community College yesterday afternoon. Marshalltown’s Paige Taylor fired a five-inning no-hitter as part of an 8-0 win. Marshalltown then took the doubleheader by pounding out 17 hits in the nightcap for a 16-8, six-inning win. Katie Chapman homered in the second game for NIACC, who drops to 9-6 overall. NIACC was scheduled to travel to 6th-ranked DMACC tomorrow, but due to the weather forecast that game has been moved to Monday starting at 2 o’clock. NIACC will play at Northeast Community College on Sunday afternoon.



BOONE — The NIACC baseball teams games scheduled to be played at DMACC this weekend have been moved due to the weather forecast. The teams were scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday, but now they’ll play on Sunday and Monday with doubleheaders each day starting at 1 o’clock. NIACC enters the conference-opening series with a record of 13-8 and is ranked 17th in the latest junior college Division II poll.