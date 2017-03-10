Friday March 10th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:

=== SATURDAY

4:15 — Big East championship game

7:30 — Big Sky championship game



=== SUNDAY

10:45 — Ivy League championship game

2:00 — The American championship game

4:30 — NCAA Selection Sunday show

BOONE — The NIACC women’s basketball team knocked off 11th-ranked DMACC 90-80 in the semifinal round of the Region XI tournament, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB last night. The Lady Trojans led at the half 54-39 and were able to fight back against the comeback attempts by the Bears, who cut the NIACC lead to two with less than five minutes to go. Five players scored in double-figures for the Lady Trojans, led by Kelsie Willert who had 18. Hattie Davidson had 13 points, who says the team is excited to be able to pick up a win on the road and advance for the fourth straight year to the regional final.

Davidson says the team was proud of the way they were able to hold off DMACC’s comeback attempts.

Davidson says the Lady Trojans are now looking forward to facing top-ranked Kirkwood in the Region XI championship game on Saturday.

Khalilah Holloway added 13 points, Taylor Laabs had 11 and Cierra Stanciel had 10 to also lead NIACC. You can hear the Region XI championship game between NIACC and Kirkwood on Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO



WASHINGTON (AP) – James Blackmon Jr. and Indiana buried Iowa under a barrage of long distance shots, and the Hoosiers used a huge second half to notch a 95-73 victory Thursday night in the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana (18-14) used the 3-pointer to turn a close game into a rout. It was 48-all before Blackmon, Devonte Green and Josh Newkirk combined to connect five times from behind the arc during a 30-11 blitz. The 10th-seeded Hoosiers will next face second-seeded Wisconsin in the quarterfinals Friday night. Indiana was 3-10 in the Big Ten Tournament over the previous 10 years. Indiana went 12 for 20 from 3-point range, including 6 for 8 after halftime. Blackmon scored 23 points and De’Ron Davis added 15. Jordan Bohannon led seventh-seeded Iowa (18-14) with 24 points. The Hawkeyes entered the tournament with a four-game winning streak, including victories over Indiana, Maryland and Wisconsin. Iowa trailed only 43-40 at halftime but was outscored 52-33 over the final 20 minutes.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Monte Morris was an assist shy of the second triple-double in Big 12 Tournament history, leading No. 23 Iowa State to a 92-83 victory over Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals Thursday. Morris finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the fourth-seeded Cyclones (21-10), who will carry their late-season season momentum into a semifinal matchup. Deonte Burton added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Naz Mitrou-Long had 14 points and Darrell Bowie had 13 for Iowa State, which has won seven of its last eight. The only defeat was to No. 11 West Virginia. Juwan Evans poured in 29 points for the Cowboys (21-11). But except for his backcourt mate Jeffrey Carroll, who had 21 points, the sophomore guard didn’t get much help. The Cyclones advance to tonight’s semifinals where they will face Texas Christian, who upset top-ranked Kansas on Thursday afternoon.



DES MOINES — Boys state basketball semifinals

=== Class 1A

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, North Linn 53

Grand View Christian 45, Remsen St. Mary’s 36

=== Class 2A

Pella Christian 64, Carroll Kuemper 61

Western Christian of Hull 94, Camanche 44

=== Class 3A

Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Waverly-Shell Rock 41, OT

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72, West Delaware 59

=== Class 4A this afternoon

1:30 — Iowa City West (21-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (19-5)

3:15 — West Des Moines Valley (20-4) vs. Sioux City East (22-2)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers that was postponed because of a wet court has been rescheduled for April 3rd. It’s the same night as the NCAA men’s national championship game, a night the NBA typically avoids scheduling games. The Blazers will play in Utah the next night, while the Wolves have to fly to the Bay Area to play the Golden State Warriors. The two teams were supposed to play in Minnesota on Monday. But unseasonably warm temperatures caused the ice rink that had been placed under the court to melt, making the playing surface too slippery for a game. The ice is under the Target Center court so the arena could host a college hockey tournament when the Wolves are away.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent left tackle Matt Kalil from the Minnesota Vikings on a five-year deal worth $55.5 million. Of that, $25 million is guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move can’t officially be announced until later in the day. Kalil, who spent five seasons in Minnesota after being selected fourth overall in 2012, will play with older brother Ryan Kalil, Carolina’s two-time All-Pro center. The 27-year-old Kalil played in all 64 games his first four seasons in Minnesota, but missed 14 in 2016 due to a hip injury that required surgery. Carolina needed a left tackle with Michael Oher’s career uncertain due to a concussion.



INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Vikings punter Jeff Locke to a two-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person requested anonymity because the Colts haven’t announced any free agent signings yet. Financial terms were not disclosed. Locke replaces Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee, who retired unexpectedly in January. McAfee also was one of the league’s top kickoff specialists. In four seasons with Minnesota, Locke averaged 43.2 yards per kick. It’s not yet clear whom the Colts will ask to kick off next season or hold kicks for Adam Vinatieri, still the oldest player in the league at age 44.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, the first on a power play less than seven minutes into the game, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Thursday night. Kucherov assisted a goal by Andrej Sustr, giving him nine goals and eight assists in his last eight games. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 32 saves for the Lightning. He’s 4-0-1 since the trade of Ben Bishop to Los Angeles, and the Lightning are 9-2-3 in their last 14 games. Marco Scandella scored for Minnesota with 3:58 remaining, only the Wild’s second goal in regulation in their last three games. Western Conference-leading Minnesota has lost three of four for the first time since early December. The loss also broke the Wild’s streak of 10 straight wins after a loss.