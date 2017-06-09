Friday June 9th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

SEATTLE (AP) – Kyle Gibson pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins took advantage of two errors on one play by Robinson Cano in a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep and snapped Seattle’s five-game winning streak thanks in part to unexpected blunders from one of the best defensive second basemen in the game.

With two out in the fifth inning and a runner on second, Cano misplayed Joe Mauer’s slow grounder. He compounded the mistake by trying to catch Ehire Adrianza at third base, but Cano’s throw was low, skipped past Kyle Seager and allowed Adrianza to score.

A day after giving up a game-winning home run in the ninth, Minnesota closer Brandon Kintzler got the final three outs for his 16th save.

Jason Castro homered off Seattle starter Christian Bergman (3-3) in the fourth, but was the only major mistake made by the right-hander.

CLEAR LAKE — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura used six runs in the top of the seventh to beat #6/2A Clear Lake last night 8-5 at Lions Field. The Cardinals had six straight batters reach base in the final inning, with Cade Bamrick and Landon Dalbeck combining for four hits and three runs batted in. Clear Lake tried to take advantage of 10 bases on balls, but stranded 10 runners total on the evening. Clear Lake drops to 7-5 on the season and will host Hampton-Dumont in North Central Conference play tonight.

MASON CITY — Mason City High used a 10-run second to down Waterloo East 13-4 last night at Roosevelt Field. Hunter Dingman was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Weston Schultz picked up the win in his first varsity start, striking out four in three innings of work. He was also 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and a run batted in. Mason City is now 7-6 on the season and are off until Monday when they host Dowling for a doubleheader.

CLEAR LAKE — Kiersten Baalson struck out three to lead Clear Lake to a 4-1 win over Hampton-Dumont in North Central Conference softball last night. Kayla Ritter socked a two-run homer in the second inning to lead the Lions from the plate. Clear Lake is now 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the conference and will travel to the Emmetsburg tournament on Saturday.

— other softball from Thursday

Central Springs 17, West Hancock 0 (5)

Rockford 10, GHV 7

Algona 4, Forest City 2

Humboldt 10, Belmond-Klemme 0

OMAHA — Creighton coach Greg McDermott says he is in a really good place. McDermott announced on Thursday he is staying in Omaha following various reports that he was offered the job as head coach at Ohio State. McDermott has spent the past seven years with the Bluejays after coaching at Northern Iowa and Iowa State.

McDermott did not say he was offered a job and only that he was contacted by “another school” about its opening.

McDermott has led Creighton to four NCAA Tournament appearances. This past season the Jays were 25-10 and lost to Rhode Island in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa football team is flying under the radar this summer as the Hawkeyes get ready for a new season. Some of the preview magazines are picking the Hawkeyes to finish fourth in the Big Ten West and much of the doubt surrounds an offense that needs a new quarterback and a thin receiving corps. Junior defensive end Parker Hesse says the low expectations don’t bother them.

As the new players show up for summer workouts Hesse says the focus is on fundamentals and developing team leaders.

Iowa’s hopes on offense hinge on an a veteran offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top line last season. Senior tackIe Ike Boettger.

There is not much of an off season anymore for college football players. Senior linebacker Josey Jewell spent some time away between the end of final exams and the start of summer workouts.

The Hawkeyes open next season at home on September 2 against Wyoming.