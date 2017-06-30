Friday June 30th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

BOSTON (AP) – David Price won for the second time in three starts, Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit solo home runs, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Thursday night.

Tzu-Wei Lin singled and tripled for his first big league multihit game. Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits and an RBI.

Price (3-2) threw a season-high 112 pitches over seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Craig Kimbrel pitched a one-hit ninth for his AL-leading 22nd save in 23 chances, finishing Boston’s last home game before the All-Star break.

Kyle Gibson (4-6) allowed five runs – three earned – and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

CLEAR LAKE — Forest City rattled out 22 hits on their way to a 15-8 win over Clear Lake in high school baseball last night. Jacob Wilson was 5-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored, Colton Shipman and Blaze Andersen each had three hits and four RBI, while Ben Midtgaard had three hits and four runs scored to lead the Indians from the plate. Clear Lake drops to 13-14 on the season and will travel to Algona tonight.

— other baseball last night

New Hampton 6, Central Springs 0

West Fork 2, North Butler 0 (5 innings, weather)

MASON CITY — The crosstown rivalry softball game between Mason City High and Newman was suspended last night due to severe weather moving into the area. Newman led 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth with the game being terminated. Prior to the game, players presented a check for $2000 to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa to go toward cancer research.

ALGONA — Clear Lake dropped their non-conference softball contest at Garrigan last night 13-6. Bella Parker was 3-for-3 with a double and a run batted in while Julia Merfeld went 3-for-3. Clear Lake drops to 12-13 on the season and will wrap up the regular season tonight hosting St. Edmond in a North Central Conference contest.

— other softball

Lake Mills 9, Northwood-Kensett 3

Charles City 4, Decorah 0

Forest City 10, St. Ansgar 6

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) – Jimmy Butler has a new team with the Timberwolves. He’s had his warm welcome to Minnesota.

Now he has work to do, when free agency begins: Persuade some of his peers around the league to join him.

As Wolves officials introduced Butler at a news conference Thursday at the Mall of America, they touted a belief that this up-and-coming team will be a desired destination on the open market.

The Wolves acquired Butler from Chicago in a draft-night trade . The deal sent point guard Kris Dunn and shooting guard Zach LaVine, their first-round draft picks in 2016 and 2014, to the Bulls. The teams also swapped first-rounders, with Minnesota moving down to No. 16 for center Justin Patton and Chicago taking power forward Lauri Markkanen with the No. 7 spot.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A U.S. wrestler who spent years in prison for a sexual assault he denies testified Thursday that he was pressured by his coach and lawyers to waive his right to a jury trial.

Jordan Holm is seeking a new trial based on claims that he received ineffective assistance from his lawyers.

Holm, 35, was convicted of sexually assaulting a University of Iowa student after an off-campus party in 2002. The former Minnesota state champion was a star University of Northern Iowa wrestler at the time.

After nearly seven years in prison, Holm became a U.S. Open champion in the Greco-Roman discipline and nearly qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team last year.

The prosecutor testified Thursday that the decision to waive a jury trial was ridiculous because Johnson County juries are notoriously pro-defendant. A judge later found Holm guilty.