Friday June 2nd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake baseball vs. Humboldt — 7:20

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – The Minnesota Twins turned their first triple play in 11 years and then rallied in the ninth inning on Jason Castro’s two-run single to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Thursday night.

The Twins overcame two solo home runs from the Angels’ Kole Calhoun, while keeping Albert Pujols stuck at career home-run No.599. Pujols had one single in four at-bats.

Miguel Sano gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead with a homer off Alex Meyer in the second inning.

Calhoun homered in the sixth off Minnesota’s Adalberto Meija and in the eighth off reliever Taylor Rogers (3-1) to put the Angels up 2-1.

The Twins went ahead in the ninth against reliever Jose Alvarez (0-2). Jorge Polanco reached on an error, Eddie Rosario followed with a double, and Castro singled them both in. Bud Norris walked in a final run.

Brandon Kintzler got the last three outs for his 14th save.

The Twins turned a triple play in the fourth, their first since May 27, 2006.

MASON CITY — Dylan Voves had two hits, three runs batted in and stole five bases to lead #7/4A Mason City High to a 9-3 win over #4/2A New Hampton last night at Roosevelt Field, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Mohawks as a team ended up the night with 11 stolen bases as they scattered their nine runs through five of the six innings they batted in. Trey Wiegmann had three hits while Mac Skogen added two hits for the Mohawks. Josh Ball picked up the win, striking out two and walking two, allowing one earned run in six innings of work. Mason City is 3-2 on the season and will travel to Johnston for a doubleheader later today.





STORY CITY — #1/2A Clear Lake split their doubleheader at Roland-Story last night. The Lions dropped the opener 3-2, but then scored four times in the seventh to take the nightcap 4-3. Zach Lester was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Jackson Hamlin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Ben Finn picked up the win in relief, striking out three over two innings. Clear Lake is now 4-3 on the season and will host Humboldt in North Central Conference play tonight, a game you’ll hear on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 7:20.



— other baseball scores Thursday night

Rockford 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

West Fork 11, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1 (5)

Algona 10, Eagle Grove 3

MASON CITY — The Mason City High softball team dropped a doubleheader against Ames last night. The Little Cyclones scored three in the seventh to pick up the opener 5-3. Sami Miller had three hits and three RBI in the loss. Ames then used a grand slam in the top of the seventh to pull away in the nightcap 10-5. Kayla Till doubled, homered and had three RBI in game two for the Mohawks, who slip to 1-3 and will travel to Johnston tonight.

MANLY — Central Springs downed Clear Lake 11-4 in high school softball last night. The Panthers used a five-run fifth inning to take control of the game. Hannah Ausenhus picked up the win, striking out nine, and helping her own cause from the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Anna Dietrich was 2-for-4 with three RBI. For Clear Lake, they were led by Julia Merfeld, who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Central Springs is 6-0 on the season and will host Rockford tonight. Clear Lake drops to 1-4 and will host Humboldt tonight.

— other softball

Rockford 19, Nashua-Plainfield 4

Lake Mills 6, St. Ansgar 5

Humboldt 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

North Union 13, West Hancock 0

DES MOINES — 2017 Iowa High School Softball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

For Immediate Release – Thursday, June 1, 2017

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Kee High 6-0 1

2 Arkon-Westfield 7-0 2

3 Newell-Fonda 7-1 5

4 North Butler 4-1 3

5 Martensdale-St. Marys 3-1 4

6 West Sioux 4-1 8

7 Colfax-Mingo 5-1 6

8 Westwood 6-2 9

9 Sigourney 5-2 15

10 Belle Plaine 2-1 7

11 Murray 6-1 13

12 AGWSR 3-2 10

13 Glidden-Ralston 5-0 NR

14 Wayne 3-5 11

15 Calamus-Wheatland 4-1 12

Dropped Out: Exira/EHK (14)



Class 2A

1 Interstate 35 4-0 3

2 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4-2 2

3 North Union 6-0 4

4 CMB 3-2 1

5 Durant 3-2 5

6 Iowa City Regina 3-0 7

7 Central Springs 5-0 8

8 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 4-1 6

9 Logan-Magnolia 7-1 11

10 Pella Christian 2-1 9

11 Highland 3-0 12

12 Alta-Aurelia 7-0 NR

13 Lisbon 6-0 NR

14 Treynor 3-1 NR

15 Cascade 5-3 13

Dropped Out: Underwood (10), Van Meter (14), Wapello (15)





Class 3A

1 Davenport Assumption 4-1 1

2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 4-0 3

3 Solon 5-1 2

4 Humboldt 4-0 4

5 Atlantic 5-0 7

6 Center Point-Urbana 4-2 5

7 West Delaware 7-1 6

8 Union 5-0 9

9 Sioux Center 2-1 8

10 Beckman Catholic 4-0 10

11 Mount Vernon 6-0 11

12 North Polk 6-1 12

13 PCM 4-0 NR

14 Spirit Lake 6-1 14

15 Albia 5-2 13

Dropped Out: Central Decatur (15)





Class 4A

1 Oskaloosa 6-0 1

2 Fairfield 6-0 2

3 Benton 9-0 8

4 Burlington 4-2 3

5 Winterset 5-1 9

6 Bishop Heelan 6-1 6

7 Perry 4-2 5

8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9-0 14

9 Mount Pleasant 3-1 10

10 ADM 4-2 12

11 Boone 4-2 11

12 Carlisle 5-3 4

13 Keokuk 2-2 7

14 North Scott 5-2 NR

15 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3 13

Dropped Out: Lewis Central (15)





Class 5A

1 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-0 4

2 West Des Moines Valley 6-1 2

3 Pleasant Valley 3-1 1

4 Indianola 5-0 5

5 Urbandale 3-1 2

6 Waukee 2-1 9

7 Davenport West 2-0 8

8 Johnston 3-0 10

9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2 6

10 Fort Dodge 5-2 7

11 Ottumwa 4-0 11

12 Dowling Catholic 3-1 12

13 Linn-Mar 5-1 NR

14 Dubuque Hempstead 6-1 14

15 Bettendorf 3-2 NR

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13), Iowa City West (15).



HOUSTON, TEXAS — When college baseball teams from the north head south it is usually early in the season and normally it does not end well. Iowa coach Rick Heller says his Hawkeyes are more confident with a full season behind them as they get set to play top seeded and host Houston in an NCAA Regional. Texas A&M and Baylor collide in the other first round game.

The Hawkeyes averaged nearly seven runs per game in winning the Big Ten Tournament title and they will be challenged by American Conference Pitcher of the Year Trey Cumbie. The sophomore lefty is 10-1 on the season.

Heller says it is not who you play but how a team is playing in the post season.

First pitch is scheduled for shortly after 7 o’clock tonight. The game will be shown on ESPNU.



DES MOINES — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura fell to Assumption of Davenport 6-0 in the opening round of the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament in Des Moines yesterday. Trent Fitzpatrick scored four of the six goals for Assumption while Sam Moore scored the other two in the win. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura ends their season with a record of 10-7.



CEDAR RAPIDS — A pair of local girls tennis players are still alive in the state singles tennis tournament. Mason City High’s Sydney Rottinghaus lost her first Class 2A match to Vale Caro in two sets, but beat Jamie Zhang of Ames in two sets and Kaily Speer of Iowa City West in three sets to stay alive in the consolation bracket. Clear Lake’s Gretchen Jones lost her opening 1A match in two sets to Denison-Schleswig’s Jacqueline Ingram, but then came back and beat Ellie Osterloh of Glenwood in three sets and Kally Peterson of Decorah in three sets to advance to the consolation semifinals later today.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State says a lawsuit filed by a former star player against women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been settled for $60,000.

Nikki Moody had sued Fennelly, the university and the state of Iowa for racial discrimination and retaliation, saying she was repeatedly called a “thug” and labeled a selfish player despite being the program’s career assists leader. A trial was set for September.

The school said Thursday that the Iowa attorney general’s office had reached a settlement agreement. Moody will receive $35,600, with the rest going to attorneys. The deal includes no admission of guilt by the defendants.

Fennelly had been dismissed from the lawsuit in April, one month after he agreed to a contract extension through 2022. He has been Iowa State’s coach for 22 seasons.