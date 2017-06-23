Friday June 23rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND:

= Friday

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake softball at Hampton-Dumont — 7:20

= Saturday

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake baseball at Saydel tournament vs. Ballard & Carlisle — 3:00

= Sunday

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High baseball at Newman — 4:00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run homers in the first inning, Jose Quintana cruised behind the extra support, and the Chicago White Sox beat Minnesota 9-0 on Thursday after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes that was the longest in Twins history.

Quintana (4-8) departed with two outs in the seventh inning after throwing 113 pitches. He scattered just five singles while striking out nine without a walk for his second consecutive victory.

Rookie Nik Turley (0-2) recorded only two outs, allowing six hits and five runs before the first of five Twins relievers – including backup catcher Chris Gimenez – was summoned. The White Sox had seven runs before the Twins even got eight outs.

Matt Davidson had three hits and a home run, and Adam Engel had four hits and the first two RBIs of his career.

CLEAR LAKE — Freshman Erik McHenry fired a four-hit shutout only needing 72 pitches, striking out four as Clear Lake picked up a 3-0 win over Lake Mills last night in non-conference baseball. The Lions scored all their runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Zach Lester knocking in Brecken Arndt with a double followed later with RBI singles from Nathan Tofte and Chase Stuver. Clear Lake is now 13-9 and head to Saydel for a weekend tournament where they’ll face West Des Moines Valley late this afternoon, followed by a pair of games on Saturday afternoon against Ballard and Carlisle. You can hear Saturday’s games on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 3 o’clock.

DES MOINES — The Mason City High baseball team scored in six of the seven innings last night, picking up a win at Des Moines Roosevelt 12-5. Weston Schultz was 4-for-4 with five runs batted in, while Trey Wiegmann was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Mason City is 12-13 on the season and will travel to Newman for the annual inter-city showdown Sunday afternoon. You can hear that game starting at 4 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

— baseball last night

GHV 2, West Hancock 1

Northwood-Kensett 11, Riceville 7

Algona 2, Hampton-Dumont 1

CLEAR LAKE — For the second time this week, Clear Lake rallied in the bottom of the seventh to pick up a win this time beating Forest City 6-5 at Lions Field. Clear Lake pushed across three runs in the final frame to get the victory. Macy Mixdorf plated the winning run with a walkoff double. Clear Lake is 12-9 on the season and will travel to Hampton-Dumont for a North Central Conference contest tonight that you’ll hear on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 7:30.

DES MOINES — The Mason City High softball team was swept at Des Moines Roosevelt last night, 8-2 and 11-4. Sami Miller was 2-for-3 in the opener and 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in the nightcap to lead the Mohawks. Mason City falls to 9-23 on the season and will host Fort Dodge on Monday night.

— other softball

GHV 17, West Hancock 2 (3)

Algona 6, Hampton-Dumont 0

2017 Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, June 22

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Kee 22-1 1

2 Akron-Westfield 19-2 2

3 Martensdale St. Marys 23-1 3

4 AGWSR 19-5 5

5 Newell-Fonda 20-8 4

6 West Sioux 17-6 5

7 Clarksville 18-2 7

8 North Butler 17-4 8

9 Westwood 18-9 9

10 Woodbury Central 18-8 15

11 Colfax-Mingo 16-8 11

12 Belle Plaine 15-4 14

13 Murray 19-5 10

14 Remsen St. Marys 16-7 NR

15 Calamus-Wheatland 18-6 NR

Dropped Out: Sigourney (13)

Class 2A

1 Interstate-35 17-2 2

2 North Union 22-3 1

3 CMB 21-5 6

4 Durant 18-5 4

5 Beckman Catholic 22-8 NR*

6 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 21-3 6

7 Iowa City Regina 17-9 7

8 Pella Christian 17-4 8

9 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 23-6 3

10 Central Springs 19-3 9

11 Logan-Magnolia 22-2 10

12 Lisbon 22-4 12

13 BCLUW 19-7 15

14 Alta-Aurelia 20-3 11

15 IKM-Manning 16-4 NR

Dropped Out: Louisa-Muscatine (13), Treynor (14)

*reflects Beckman Catholic move to from Class 3A to 2A

Class 3A

1 Davenport Assumption 25-1 1

2 Sioux Center 16-3 3

3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22-2 4

4 Humboldt 20-2 2

5 Atlantic 23-6 6

6 Mount Vernon 22-9 8

7 Solon 19-8 5

8 Center Point-Urbana 18-6 9

9 West Marshall 22-2 10

10 Algona 14-4 13

11 Albia 20-5 14

12 Cherokee 18-5 15

13 West Delaware 22-10 11

14 Spirit Lake 18-6 12

15 Southeast Valley 17-6 NR

Dropped Out: None (Beckman Catholic moves to 2A)

Class 4A

1 Benton 25-4 1

2 Fairfield 24-4 2

3 Winterset 22-5 4

4 Oskaloosa 21-7 6

5 Ballard 24-4 3

6 Bishop Heelan 23-3 6

7 Perry 20-7 7

8 Mount Pleasant 22-5 8

9 Carlisle 15-9 13

10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19-7 9

11 Burlington 13-13 11

12 ADM 17-12 12

13 Boone 19-8 10

14 Denison-Schleswig 21-2 14

15 Charles City 21-3 NR

Dropped Out: Des Moines Hoover (15)

Class 5A

1 Waukee 24-2 1

2 West Des Moines Valley 23-4 2

3 Johnston 28-3 4

4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24-3 5

5 Pleasant Valley 19-6 6

6 Urbandale 20-6 3

7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 19-5 8

8 Indianola 20-5 9

9 Davenport West 19-6 7

10 Dowling Catholic 18-7 10

11 Bettendorf 21-6 13

12 Muscatine 17-8 12

13 Linn-Mar 19-8 NR

14 Dubuque Hempstead 17-9 10

15 Southeast Polk 19-10 14

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (15)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Chicago Bulls have traded three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall draft pick.

The trade means a reunion for Butler and Tom Thibodeau, who coached the Bulls for five seasons before being fired in 2015. Butler gives Thibodeau the tough-minded scorer and hard-nosed defender that he has been searching for to complement a promising young core.

The Wolves paid a big price to land Butler. They gave up a rising star in LaVine, who is coming off of a torn ACL and Dunn, last year’s No. 5 overall pick in addition to the lottery pick this year.

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State guard Monté Morris was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft with the No. 51 pick.

Morris, the winningest player in school history having played in 100 career ISU victories, is the 38th former Cyclone to be drafted. Iowa State has had 11 players drafted since the Big 12 was formed in 1996-97, the third-best total in the league.

Morris, a Flint, Michigan native, finished a stellar four-year career by earning All-American honors in 2016-17. As a senior, Morris elevated his game on the offensive end, averaging a career-best 16.4 points. He was the only player nationally to average 16.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and less than 2.0 turnovers per game.

The sure-handed point guard concluded his career by breaking the NCAA single-season (5.17) and career (4.65) assist-to-turnover ratios. He is just the eighth player in Division I history to lead the nation in a stat category in three different seasons.

Morris, Iowa State’s 20th All-American, broke school records for career assists (768) and steals (225) in addition to the assist-to-turnover mark. He was 11th in school history in scoring with 1,708 points and just the seventh college player since 1992-93 to collect 1,700 points, 700 assists, 500 rebounds and 200 steals. Of those seven players, only Morris (165 turnovers) had fewer than 365 turnovers.

Morris had 10 games with 20 or more points as a senior, matching his total from his first three seasons. He scored a career-high 30 points in Iowa State’s win at Oklahoma State.

Morris becomes the fifth player and third point guard that Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm has had drafted in his six years as a college coach (Murray State and Iowa State).