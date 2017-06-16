Friday June 16th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City High School’s Megan Meyer made it official on Thursday, announcing her verbal commitment to play women’s basketball at the University of Iowa. The Mohawk junior-to-be will follow in her sister’s footsteps, as Makenzie just wrapped up her first year on the Iowa roster. Megan Meyer has averaged just over 14 points per game in her two seasons in a Mohawk uniform. This past season, she averaged 18.5 points, scoring team highs in three-pointers made, assists and steals. As a freshman, she averaged just over 10 points per game in helping Mason City High capture the Class 4A state title.

MASON CITY — Tom Dunn picked up his 600th career win as Newman’s softball coach as the Knights only needed four innings to beat Riceville 14-2, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO. Dunn is also closing in on his 900th coaching victory overall as for a number of years he also led the NIACC softball team. Jillian Dunn had three hits and two runs batted in and picked up the win in the circle, striking out five and walking two. Newman is now 14-6 on the season and will host Nashua-Plainfield tonight.

— other softball from last night

Valley West Des Moines 11-6, Mason City High 0-0

North Butler 7, Belmond-Klemme 0

Charles City 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Humboldt 13, Forest City 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 11, St. Ansgar 10 (8)

Eagle Grove 7, CAL 4

2017 Iowa High School Softball Rankings

For Immediate Release – Thursday, June 15

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Kee 15-0 1

2 Akron-Westfield 15-1 2

3 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-1 3

4 Newell-Fonda 16-5 4

5 AGWSR 15-4 7

6 West Sioux 12-5 6

7 Clarksville 14-0 14

8 North Butler 12-3 5

9 Westwood 15-8 8

10 Murray 14-4 10

11 Colfax-Mingo 12-7 11

12 Lynnville-Sully 12-5 9

13 Sigourney 12-7 13

14 Belle Plaine 11-4 15

15 Woodbury Central 14-8 NR

Dropped Out: Wayne (12)

Class 2A

1 North Union 16-2 1

2 Interstate-35 15-2 2

3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 19-4 3

4 Durant 15-3 4

5 CMB 16-4 7

6 Columbus Catholic 14-3 8

7 Iowa City Regina 12-7 6

8 Pella Christian 13-2 9

9 Central Springs 16-3 5

10 Logan-Magnolia 18-2 10

11 Alta-Aurelia 16-1 11

12 Lisbon 16-3 12

13 Louisa-Muscatine 15-1 NR

14 Treynor 12-2 14

15 BCLUW 14-5 15

Dropped Out: Highland (13)

Class 3A

1 Davenport Assumption 22-1 1

2 Humboldt 14-1 5

3 Sioux Center 11-2 7

4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 15-2 2

5 Solon 15-5 4

6 Atlantic 17-3 3

7 Beckman Catholic 19-4 8

8 Mount Vernon 17-7 9

9 Center Point-Urbana 12-4 10

10 West Marshall 17-0 14

11 West Delaware 17-5 6

12 Spirit Lake 16-5 15

13 Algona 11-3 NR

14 Albia 14-4 NR

15 Cherokee 13-5 12

Dropped Out: PCM (11), Union (13)

Class 4A

1 Benton 19-2 2

2 Fairfield 18-3 1

3 Ballard 18-3 4

4 Winterset 17-3 5

5 Bishop Heelan 19-1 6

6 Oskaloosa 13-7 3

7 Perry 15-4 7

8 Mount Pleasant 16-4 9

9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-5 8

10 Boone 14-5 12

11 Burlington 11-11 10

12 ADM 11-10 11

13 Carlisle 11-8 13

14 Denison-Schleswig 18-2 NR

15 Des Moines Hoover 12-5 NR

Dropped Out: Charles City (14), Keokuk (15)

Class 5A

1 Waukee 17-1 1

2 West Des Moines Valley 18-3 3

3 Urbandale 15-2 4

4 Johnston 19-2 5

5 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 20-3 2

6 Pleasant Valley 15-6 6

7 Davenport West 14-4 7

8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16-4 8

9 Indianola 18-3 9

10 Dubuque Hempstead 15-5 11

11 Dowling Catholic 10-5 10

12 Muscatine 17-4 13

13 Bettendorf 11-6 15

14 Southeast Polk 12-7 NR

15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 15-6 NR

Dropped Out: Fort Dodge (12), Ottumwa (14)

— high school baseball last night

West Fork 9, GHV 2

MASON CITY — District baseball assignments have been released for high school baseball in Classes 1A and 2A.

== 2A District 4 — Clear Lake, Belmond-Klemme, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Eagle Grove, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

== 2A District 5 — Central Springs, Hampton-Dumont, New Hampton, Osage, South Winneshiek, Sumner-Fredericksburg

== 1A District 4 — Newman, AGWSR, CAL, Clarksville, Colo-Nesco, North Butler, Rockford, West Fork

== 1A District 3 — Bishop Garrigan, Lake Mills, North Iowa, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, St. Edmond, West Bend-Mallard, West Hancock

== 1A District 5 — Kee, Nashua-Plainfield, Postville, Riceville, St. Ansgar, Tripoli, Turkey Valley, Wapsie Valley.

Each school’s seeding will be determined by each school’s regular season play through the first 25 games or games played through Saturday June 24th. Class 3A and 4A district and substate assignments will be released next week.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Chris Gimenez homered twice for the first time in his big league career, Eduardo Escobar sparked a five-run first inning for Minnesota with a two-run shot, and Jose Berrios and the Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Thursday.

Berrios (6-1) pitched a career-best eight innings to win his third straight start. He struck out six and yielded two runs and five hits.

Gimenez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the fateful first for Ariel Miranda (6-3), who lost for the first time in 10 starts for the Mariners and lasted only four innings with 10 hits and six runs allowed. Gimenez hit a solo drive in the third inning, giving the backup catcher 18 home runs in 867 big league plate appearances.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says the retina in his right eye that has required eight surgeries is “perfect” as he prepares to take a little break before training camp.

Zimmer says he met with his eye doctor on Wednesday for another checkup. The coach says his doctor told him he “would be absolutely shocked” if Zimmer experienced a recurrence of the problems in his right eye. Zimmer was ordered to take a two-week break from the team earlier this month to help his eye recover.

Now Zimmer says the primary concern would be to see problems surface in his left eye. They will closely monitor both eyes to try to catch any issues much sooner than they did last season, when Zimmer had to miss a game while recovering from a surgery.

AMES — One national publication expects the Iowa State football program to show significant progress under second year coach Matt Campbell. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview predicts the Cyclones will easily top last year’s win total of three.

“In fact there are five units that rank in my top units in the front of the magazine”, said Steele.” I think that is the first time I have said that about Iowa State in quite some time.”

Jacob Park takes over at quarterback and Steele says with weapons like running backs Mike Warren and David Montgomery along with receiver Allen Lazard, the offense should continue the progress it made in the second half of 2016.

The key will be the development of the offensive line and getting off to a good start in non-conference play.

“The schedule is not easy but there are winnable games in there”, added Steele. “I think three wins will be topped and the big question is can they get to six? The potential is there. Matt Campbell did a great job at Toledo and I think he will continue to do a good job at Iowa State.”

Phil Steele’s College Football Preview his the newsstand on June 27.

IOWA CITY — As NCAA regulations change regarding college basketball summer leagues are forced to adjust. The Prime Time League held its annual draft Wednesday. The league includes players from Iowa and Northern Iowa and begins play Sunday afternoon in North Liberty.

“The NCAA doesn’t really like summer leagues because they don’t want their student-athletes being influenced by anyone, let alone a summer league coach, said Prime Time League commissioner Randy Larson. “There is an approval process to be a coach with dozens and dozens pages of rules but for the most part we have survived.”

The big change this year is the number of teams in the league. The NCAA altered its rule allowing two players from the same school to be part of a summer league team.

“Incoming freshman now count”, added Larson. “This year there are 13 Iowa and 13 UNI players that all want to play so we have to have seven teams.”

Larson says summer league’s still offer players a chance to perform in front of and interact with the fans but they have become just a part of a player’s off season program.

“The biggest change for the college athlete is that now he gets to practice in the summer with his teammates and with their coach running the practice.”

The YMCA Capital City League featuring players from Iowa State and Drake begins tonight at Valley Southwoods High School.