Friday July 7th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — 2A regional semfinal softball — Lake Mills at Central Springs — 6:45

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — 3A regional semifinal softball — Clear Lake at Spirit Lake — 6:45

DALLAS CENTER — The Mason City High softball team fell at Dallas Center-Grimes last night 6-5 in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Dallas Center-Grimes took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, with Mason City scoring four in the fourth and holding a 5-4 lead in the 5th before Dallas Center-Grimes scored twice in the sixth to win it. Sami Miller drove in two runs to lead the Mohawks, who end their season with a record of 10-29.

MANLY — Central Springs opened up softball tournament play last night with a 10-0, five-inning win over Manson-Northwest Webster in a 2A regional quarterfinal. Hannah Ausenhus fired a one-hit shutout, striking out eight. She also had two hits and four runs batted in. The 10th-ranked Panthers improve to 27-4 on the season and will face Lake Mills in the 2A regional semifinal round tonight in Manly, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 6:45. The other 2A Region 2 semifinal has Hinton at Alta-Aurelia.

— Regional semifinal softball tonight:

== 3A Region 2

Clear Lake at #11 Spirit Lake (6:45, KRIB)

Estherville-Lincoln Central at #2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

== 3A Region 1

Hampton-Dumont vs. Iowa Falls-Alden at Mason City High School

East Sac County at #3 Sioux Center

== 1A Region 4

Bishop Garrigan at #13 North Butler

Janesville at #6 Clarksville

MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team used a pair of eight-run innings to down Clear Lake 18-2 in four innings at Roosevelt Field last night. The Mohawks broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the second with eight runs, followed by another eight-run inning in the third. Weston Schultz socked a grand slam in the second. Hunter Dingman and Mac Skogen each had three runs batted in while Trey Weigmann and Jake Rood also knocked in two. Mason City is 20-14 on the season and will host Urbandale tonight for a doubleheader. Clear Lake, who had beaten St. Edmond 13-3 in six innings earlier in the day in a make-up North Central Conference contest, is now 16-16 on the season and will wrap up the regular season tonight hosting New Hampton.

MASON CITY — Newman only needed four innings to down Algona last night 17-1 in non-conference baseball. Evan Paulus fired a two-hitter, striking out seven and also socked a three-run homer to end the game. Josh Fitzgerald drove in four while Matthew Fitzsimmons knocked in three. Newman is now 27-3 on the season and will travel to Crestwood tonight to wrap up the regular season.

— other baseball last night

St. Ansgar 10, Charles City 3

West Fork 7, Kee 2

West Fork 8, Riceville 1

Hampton-Dumont 3, North Butler 2 (9)

Rockford 5, Osage 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Eduardo Escobar’s two-run triple highlighted a six-run third inning as the Minnesota Twins rallied for 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Jose Berrios (8-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Brandon Kintzler each pitched a scoreless inning with Kintzler getting his 23rd save.

Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer in the second to get the Orioles on the scoreboard first.

Minnesota then went ahead with their big inning, getting run-scoring hits from its Nos. 3-4-5 hitters. Miguel Sano had an RBI single with the bases loaded against Dylan Bundy (8-8) and Max Kepler followed with his two-run single to put the Twins ahead 3-2.

Escobar followed with his line drive that caromed off the right-field scoreboard and rolled away from Seth Smith. After a walk to Eddie Rosario, Jorge Polanco grounded into a run-scoring fielder’s choice.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins aren’t letting the 30th anniversary of a World Series championship pass unnoticed.

The Twins have invited a long list of stars and bit players from the 1987 team to special events during a three-game series against Detroit at Target Field. It’s set for July 20-22.

That means everyone from Gary Gaetti and Frank Viola to Steve Lombardozzi and Al Newman.

The team will also use the occasion to unveil a new statue of former manager Tom Kelly on Target Plaza.

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa wrestling program is moving to the Big 12 Conference next season.

The Big 12 has announced it will add UNI and Fresno State to give the league a 12-team field in wrestling. Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia are the only full Big 12 members to offer wrestling. The Panthers and Fresno State will join Air Force, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Utah Valley and Wyoming as affiliate members in wrestling.

“We are extremely excited that our wrestling program has been accepted into the Big 12 Conference as an affiliate member,” said David Harris, UNI director of athletics. “The Big 12 is one of the best conferences in all of college athletics, and it contains some of the very best student-athletes and coaches within the sport of wrestling. We look forward to the challenge of competing in the Big 12 and expanding the brand of UNI wrestling.”

UNI has competed the past five years as an affiliate member of the Mid-American Conference.

The Panthers are coming off a regular-season MAC championship, where they went 8-0 in conference duals.

BOONE — High school sports in Iowa are hoping to combat an alarming shortage of officials. According to figures from the Iowa High School Athletic Association the number of licensed officials in seven sports has dropped 16 percent in the last 10 years.

The biggest concern is in the sports of wrestling and baseball. The number of licensed officials in wrestling has dropped 24 percent in 10 years. In baseball the drop is more than 25 percent.

“There is definitely an issue with finding umpires for baseball”, said Lewie Curtis, Director of Officials for the Iowa High School Athletic Association. “There are a lot of freshman, sophomore and junior varsity games that I am seeing from schools that are having a hard time getting those games filled.”

Curtis says the biggest issue is the retention of young officials and many new officials give it up before their third year. He says the association is working on a plan to improve the training of new officials in hopes of boosting the retention rate.

“One thing I am going to do is start a mentoring and training program for wrestling officials”, added Curtis. “I hope it will serve as a testing ground for what we might be able to expand into other sports.”

Curtis says major metro areas like Des Moines and Cedar Rapids have larger pools of officials but the shortage is being felt in all parts of Iowa.

“I don’t think anybody is immune from it but we have seen the corners of the state struggle to get officials. We have got to try and work hard at recruiting in all areas but the remote areas of Iowa we are concerned about.”

The IHSAA licensed 6,363 officials in seven sports during the 2007-2008 school year. That number dropped to 5,334 this past year.