Friday July 28th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

SATURDAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — 1A state championship game — Newman vs. Martensdale-St. Marys — pre-game 10:30, first pitch 11:00

DES MOINES — Caden Kratz fired a three-hit shutout, striking out ten to lead Newman to their fifth state championship game in six years as the Knights beat St. Mary’s of Remsen 2-0 in the 1A semifinals at the state baseball tournament yesterday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Kratz gave a lot of credit to his teammates in picking up the win.

Newman coach Alex Bohl says Kratz pitched one of his best games of the season

Bohl credits his team’s defense as well for keeping it a low-scoring ballgame.

Bohl talks about the Newman program making it to another state title game.

Newman scored both of their runs in the third inning on RBI doubles by Josh Fitzgerald and Evan Paulus. The Knights will face Martensdale-St. Marys in the 1A state title game tomorrow. The pre-game starts at 10:30 with the first pitch at 11 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO. Martensdale-St. Marys beat Akron-Westfield 6-1 in the other 1A semifinal yesterday afternoon.

DES MOINES — Earlier in the day as you also heard on KGLO, Dowling ace Ben Probst was able to wriggle off the hook early against Mason City and the second ranked Maroons rallied for a win. Trailing 1-0 in the top of the second Probst limited the damage by getting out of a bases loaded and nobody out jam and Dowling would go on to post an 8-1 victory in a 4A quarterfinal.

Probst says it was a satisfying victory after waiting through rain all day Wednesday and not know when or where they might play.

Dowling rallied in the bottom of the second, scoring two runs on bases loaded walks and another two on an error. Mason City finished the game with four errors.

That’s Mason City coach Troy Rood who says he was proud of the way his team battled through an injury plagued season.

The Mohawks finish with a record of 26-18.

— 4A semifinals today

5 p.m. — #3 Iowa City West (32-8) vs. #2 Dowling of West Des Moines (35-8)

7:30 p.m. — #1 Johnston (38-3) vs. #6 Waukee (29-13)

— 3A semifinals today

11 a.m. — #8 Bishop Heelan of Sioux City (32-12) vs #1 Harlan (35-2)

1:30 p.m. — #2 Assumption of Davenport (39-5) vs. Wahlert of Dubuque (27-15)

— 2A semifinals Thursday

#7 Beckman of Dyersville 8, #9 Regina of Iowa City 0

Kuemper of Carroll 6, Centerville 2

PHOENIX (AP) – The Minnesota Twins are sending Triple-A catcher John Ryan Murphy to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Double-A left-hander Gabriel Moya.

The deal agreed to Thursday was pending physicals for both players.

The 26-year-old Murphy, a second-round pick by the Yankees in the 2009 amateur draft, has played parts of four seasons in the majors – from 2013-15 with New York then last year for the Twins.

Through Tuesday, he was batting .222 with four homers, nine doubles and 27 RBIs for Rochester.

Moya, 22, was 4-1 with a 0.82 ERA and 17 saves in 34 appearances for the Jackson Generals.

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn’t had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

The fourth-year quarterback spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since he was hurt, marking the first day of training camp for the full team with a fountain of optimism about his progress. He said there’s no doubt he’ll return to game action, though acknowledging the timetable remains uncertain.

Flashing his signature wide smile often during the interview session, Bridgewater credited his “amazing DNA” for the fortitude to work his way back from a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears. His mother, Rose Murphy, is a breast cancer survivor.