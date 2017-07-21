Friday July 21st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — 1A baseball state quarterfinal, Newman vs. CAM — 10:45 pre-game, 11:00 first pitch

DES MOINES — The Newman baseball team makes their tenth straight state tournament appearance when they face CAM of Anita in the opening game of the Class 1A state tournament today at Principal Park in Des Moines. The ten straight appearances and their 21st overall appearance are both state records. Newman improved their record to 32-3 after beating Bishop Garrigan of Algona 5-1 in a 1A substate game that spanned over two days and two different sites, with the game starting on Tuesday in Clear Lake and being finished on Wednesday in Forest City. Newman is the top seed of the 1A tournament and will face the eighth seed CAM, who comes in with a 22-7 record after beating 10th-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert 4-3 on Tuesday night in a 1A substate final. St. Albert beat Newman in a game played in Des Moines back on June 10th 9-8. You can hear the Newman-CAM game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 10:45 this morning, with the first pitch scheduled for 11 o’clock.

— CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

= Friday’s quarterfinals

11 a.m. — #2 Newman Catholic (32-3) vs. CAM (22-7)

1:30 p.m. — #1 North Linn (41-2) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (27-7)

= Saturday’s quarterfinals

11 a.m. — #3 Martensdale-St.Marys (39-4) vs. Hudson (18-16)

1:30 p.m. — #4 Akron-Westfield (31-2) vs. #6 Lisbon (31-5)

MASON CITY — There will be a community pep rally and assembly for the Mason City High baseball team coming up on Tuesday night. That will be held at Roosevelt Field at 7:15 PM. The baseball team will be signing autographs and boosters will be selling state baseball t-shirts. The boosters will also be selling shirts on Monday night at Roosevelt Field from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.

FORT DODGE — The Charles City softball team fell to Ballard 5-1 in a Class 4A semifinal game yesterday at the state tournament in Fort Dodge. Ballard scored once in the first, followed by a four-run second inning that provided the distance they needed to pick up the win, adding an insurance run in the top of the sixth. Charles City scored their lone run in the bottom of the second inning on a solo home run by senior Sara Martin. Charles City falls to 33-7 and will face Oskaloosa at 9:30 this morning in the Class 4A third place game. Ballard moves on to face Winterset in the 4A championship as they beat Oskaloosa 3-1.

— 1A semifinals

Clarksville 15, Sigourney 12 (9)

Kee 7, Westwood 3

— 2A semifinals

Iowa City Regina 2, Durant 1

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2, Interstate 35 0

— 3A semifinals

Davenport Assumption 9, Center Point-Urbana 1

Albia 5, Mount Vernon 2

— 5A semifinals

Waukee 2, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Pleasant Valley 2, Urbandale 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former manager Tom Kelly will become the latest Minnesota Twins legend to have his likeness on display at the ballpark.

The Twins will honor Kelly with a pregame ceremony on the plaza outside Target Field on Friday afternoon. His will be the eighth bronze statue to be installed, all built by local artist Bill Mack. The others are Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Calvin Griffith, Carl and Eloise Pohlad, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek.

When Kelly retired after the 2001 season, he was the longest tenured manager or coach in major pro sports. His number (10) was retired in 2012, the only manager in Twins history to receive that honor. Kelly spent 15 years as manager, winning the World Series in 1987 and 1991.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State has added Zoran Talley, last season’s Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year, as a graduate transfer.

The Cyclones announced Thursday that Talley, a 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 11.3 points in 2016-17 for Old Dominion, will join the team after he graduates in August.

Talley redshirted as a freshman for the Monarchs before playing two seasons. He will have two years of eligibility for Iowa State.

The addition of Talley, along with fellow graduate transfers Hans Brace and Jeff Beverly, is designed to help the Cyclones rebuild next season without falling too far down the Big 12 standings.

Iowa State (24-11) lost four senior starters to graduation after winning the Big 12 Tournament last season.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The University of Iowa athletic department has received a $5 million donation to endow its athletic director position.

The school announced Thursday that boosters Henry and Patricia Tippie made the commitment to create Iowa’s first endowed position in athletics. The school also says an annual payout from the Tippie donation will be available to athletic director Gary Barta to spend on top department priorities.

The donation comes just two months after the Hawkeyes agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle discrimination lawsuits filed by former athletic administrator Jane Meyer and her partner, former women’s field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum.