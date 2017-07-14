Friday July 14th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — 4A baseball substate quarterfinal — Mason City vs. Marshalltown — 6:45

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — 1A baseball district final — West Fork at Newman — 6:45



AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — 1A baseball district final — St. Ansgar at Kee — 6:45

MASON CITY — 2nd-ranked Newman had no problem in downing Clarksville 15-3 in five innings in a Class 1A district semifinal baseball game played at Newman last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Newman jumped out quickly with a two-run homer by Evan Paulus in the first as part of a three-run inning. Peyton Scott socked a solo homer as part of a three-run second, followed by Ben Fitzgerald with a solo long-shot as part of a nine-run fourth. Fitzgerald ended the night with three hits and four RBI. Paulus ended up a single, double, homer and three RBI. Josh Fitzgerald picked up the win, striking out eight and allowing only two hits. Newman improves to 30-3 on the season and will face West Fork Saturday night in the District 4 championship game. West Fork beat North Butler in the first game of the doubleheader last night at Newman 4-0. Dawson Zeiter struck out nine in picking up the shutout. Both Newman and West Fork picked up wins in conference play earlier this season on their home fields.

LAKE MILLS — In the other side of the substate bracket in District 3 played in Lake Mills last night, Bishop Garrigan of Algona only needed six innings to beat West Bend-Mallard 15-5, while Lake Mills only needed six innings as well to down Northwood-Kensett 13-3. Garrigan and Lake Mills will play in the district final on Saturday in Lake Mills, with the winner of that game facing either Newman or West Fork in the substate final on Tuesday.

ST. ANSGAR — St. Ansgar sent 11 to the plate in the bottom of the third, scoring seven in the inning on their way to a 12-0, five-inning win over Riceville in a Class 1A District 5 semifinal game played in St. Ansgar last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Jake Hemann was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in from the ninth spot in the batting order. Collin Kramer pitched the first two-plus innings before Ben Boerjan took over in the third, retiring nine straight and striking out five. Jared Mayer then came in to pitch the final out of the game. St. Ansgar is now 26-6 overall and will face Kee High in tomorrow night’s district final at Kee’s home field in New Albin, a game you’ll also hear on KRIB. Kee overcame an 8-4 deficit in the bottom of the sixth to beat Turkey Valley 9-8. In the other side of the substate in District 6, 7th-ranked Don Bosco was upset by Hudson 5-3, and Gladbrook-Reinbeck beat North Tama 3-0.

— Classes 3A and 4A open up post-season baseball play tonight:

=== 4A Substate 2

Marshalltown at Mason City (7:00, KGLO)

Fort Dodge at Indianola

Newton at Ankeny Centennial

=== 3A District 5 at Waverly

5:00 — Charles City vs. Decorah

7:00 — Crestwood vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

— Class 2A district finals will be played tomorrow night:

=== 2A District 4

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Forest City

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins start the second half of the season with a tough task at Houston.

They’ll face the American League-leading Astros for three games beginning Friday night. Right-hander Jose Berrios takes the mound for the Twins in the opener, opposite Astros righty Charlie Morton.

Houston leads the AL West at 60-29. The Astros swept the Twins in Minnesota in May by a combined score of 40-16 over three games.

The Twins reached the All-Star break at 45-43, a 13-game improvement over the same point last year that has them in second place in the AL Central behind Cleveland. This is only the second time in the past seven seasons that Minnesota has been above .500 at the break.

IOWA CITY — On a team short on experienced playmakers an Iowa running back will be asked to carry more of the load this season. Todd Kimm reports.

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) – Charles Howell III and Ollie Schniederjans each shot 8-under 63 in perfect morning conditions Thursday to share the first-round lead in the John Deere Classic.

Howell birdied seven his first nine holes and added a birdie on No. 7 at rain-softened TPC Deere Run. The two-time PGA Tour winner lost a playoff to Kyle Stanley two weeks ago in the Quicken Loans National.

Schniederjans birdied five of his last eight holes in his lowest round of the PGA Tour. He earned a PGA Tour card last year through the Web.com Tour.

Local favorite Zach Johnson was two strokes back at 65 along with Rory Sabbatini, Patrick Rodgers and Chad Campbell. Johnson, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, won the 2012 tournament.

Bubba Wastson, the two-time Masters winner making his first Quad Cities start in seven years, opened with a 69. Fifty-year-old Steve Stricker, the winner from 2009-11 at Deere Run, had a 73.

Defending champion Ryan Moore had a 74 in his return from strained tendon in his left shoulder that sidelined him for five weeks.

The British Open is holding one spot for the leading player among the top five who is not already exempt next week at Royal Birkdale.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng will play in the NBA’s Africa Game next month.

The league announced Thursday the rosters for the Aug. 5 exhibition in Johannesburg. This is the second edition of the event in South Africa.

Dieng will play from Team Africa, made up of players either born on the continent or second-generation Africans. Dieng was born in Senegal. His squad will square off against Team World, headlined by Dirk Nowitzki, DeMarcus Cousins and Kristaps Porzingis.

Former Timberwolves player and coach Sidney Lowe, now with the Washington Wizards, will be among the assistant coaches taking part.

Dieng is entering his fifth season with the Timberwolves.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Mark Dayton has named a new chairman to lead the embattled board overseeing the new Minnesota Vikings stadium.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority has been in flux since top leaders resigned earlier this year amid controversy over its use of two luxury suites. Dayton appointed former Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Blatz as interim chairwoman after Michele Kelm-Helgen stepped down.

Dayton named Michael Vekich as the authority’s new long-term chairman on Thursday. Vekich is an experienced state official who has served two stints as executive director of the Minnesota Lottery and is currently chair of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees.

Dayton says Vekich will be “an outstanding successor” for Blatz. He also appointed Best Buy company official Laura Bishop as a regular member on the five-person board.