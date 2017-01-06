Friday January 6th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

= Friday

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High vs. Johnston — 6:15 girls, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond — 6:15 girls, boys follow

= Saturday

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake vs. Forest City — 1:00 girls, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO — NIACC men vs. Pure Prep Academy — 1:00

= Sunday

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Rutgers — 2:30 pre-game, 3:30 tipoff

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Glynn Watson Junior scored a career-high 34 points, Tai Webster made the go-ahead free throw in the last minute of the second overtime, and Nebraska held off Iowa 93-90 Thursday night. The Cornhuskers (9-6, 3-0 Big Ten) followed up surprising road wins over Indiana and Maryland with a victory in their conference home opener. They are 3-0 in league play for the first time since 1975 to 1976. The Huskers had a chance to win in regulation, but Evan Taylor missed two free throws with 1.3 seconds left. Peter Jok scored 34 points to lead Iowa (9-7, 1-2), which saw its five-game win streak against Nebraska end. Webster finished with 23 points and seven assists for the Huskers, Jeriah Horne added 12 points and Michael Jacobson had 13 rebounds. Webster went to the line after Jok fouled out with 54.6 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second, leaving the Huskers with a one-point lead. Horne made two more free throws with 17.4 seconds to play. The Hawkeyes still had two chances to win, but Jordan Bohannon missed a shot and, after Taylor missed two more free throws, Brady Ellingson was off with his desperation 3-point try at the buzzer.

WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA — The NIACC men’s basketball team opened up the 2017 portion of their schedule with a 103-86 win on the road against Little Priest Tribal College. Four Trojans scored in double figures. Tim Trousell led NIACC with 24 points, Matt Matker had 17, Brad Rathjen had 16 while Josh White had 14. NIACC will host Pure Prep Academy on Saturday afternoon, a game that you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 1 o’clock.

— high school boys basketball Thursday

#8/3A Charles City 71, Hampton-Dumont 35

Forest City 69, Central Springs 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Belmond-Klemme 52

— high school girls basketball Thursday

Forest City 50, Central Springs 47



1/5/17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Springville 9-0 1

2 Turkey Valley 10-0 2

3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9-0 3

4 Colo-Nesco 9-1 4

5 Kee 6-1 5

6 Marquette Catholic 10-1 7

7 Newell-Fonda 7-2 8

8 Glidden-Ralston 8-1 9

9 Burlington-Notre Dame 7-2 10

10 AGWSR 8-1 6

11 Grand View Christian 6-2 11

12 Easton Valley 8-3 12

13 Kingsley-Pierson 9-0 13

14 Sidney 8-0 14

15 Lynnville-Sully 10-0 15

Dropped Out: None



Class 2A

1 Iowa City Regina 9-0 1

2 Treynor 9-0 2

3 Western Christian 7-1 3

4 Central Decatur 8-0 4

5 Mount Ayr 8-0 5

6 Panorama 10-0 6

7 North Linn 11-0 7

8 Pella Christian 6-2 8

9 Van Meter 8-1 9

10 Rockford 9-0 10

11 Cascade 8-1 12

12 IKM-Manning 4-2 13

13 Mediapolis 7-0 14

14 Bellevue 8-2 15

15 West Lyon 9-1 NR

Dropped Out: Interstate 35 (11)



Class 3A

1 Pocahontas Area 10-0 1

2 Sioux Center 9-0 2

3 Union 7-0 3

4 Cherokee 8-0 4

5 Center Point-Urbana 8-1 5

6 Crestwood 6-0 6

7 Clear Lake 7-1 8

8 Davenport Assumption 6-3 9

9 West Marshall 8-0 10

10 Shenandoah 8-1 11

11 Algona 8-1 15

12 Mount Vernon 6-4 7

13 Humboldt 5-2 NR

14 Kuemper Catholic 6-2 13

15 Central Lee 7-1 12

Dropped Out: Monticello (14)

Class 4A

1 Pella 7-0 1

2 Marion 10-0 2

3 Nevada 8-1 4

4 Grinnell 6-2 5

5 Lewis Central 8-1 7

6 North Scott 6-2 9

7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-3 10

8 Ballard 6-2 11

9 Dallas Center-Grimes 6-4 13

10 Boone 8-2 6

11 Western Dubuque 7-1 8

12 Keokuk 4-2 3

13 Carlisle 6-3 12

14 Le Mars 5-2 14

15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-2 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

1 Indianola 8-0 1

2 Iowa City High 9-0 2

3 Iowa City West 7-1 3

4 Davenport North 6-1 4

5 Cedar Falls 6-1 5

6 Waukee 7-1 6

7 West Des Moines Valley 8-2 8

8 Ames 6-3 7

9 Dowling Catholic 8-1 9

10 Johnston 8-2 10

11 Southeast Polk 7-3 11

12 Linn-Mar 7-2 12

13 Pleasant Valley 7-2 13

14 Ankeny Centennial 6-4 14

15 Bettendorf 6-2 15

Dropped Out: None

HUMBOLDT — Clear Lake fell at Humboldt 33-28 in North Central Conference wrestling last night. Ryan Leisure, Eric Faught, Chance Poley, and Kyle Willms all picked up pins while Braxton Doebel had a major decision for the Lions. Clear Lake will wrestle at the Forest City Invitational on Saturday.

MASON CITY — Newman picked up a pair of wins in Top of Iowa Conference wrestling on senior night at the Knights gymnasium. Newman beat Rockford 51-18 and Northwood-Kensett 60-18. Rockford beat Northwood-Kensett 45-24 in the other dual of the night. Newman has the weekend off and will face West Fork and Central Springs in Sheffield next Thursday night.

— other duals Thursday

@ Sheffield

Osage 63, Clarksville 15

Osage 63, West Fork 15

Osage 48, Nashua-Plainfield 31

Nashua-Plainfield 60, West Fork 24

Nashua-Plainfield 57, Clarksville 18

Clarksville 42, West Fork 30



@ Manly

Central Springs 54, North Butler 18

Central Springs 42, St. Ansgar 30

St. Ansgar 42, North Butler 36



@ Britt

West Hancock 54, Riceville 27

West Hancock 67, Forest City 6

Forest City 42, Riceville 34



@ Swea City

Lake Mills 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

Lake Mills 81, North Union 0

Lake Mills 79, West Bend-Mallard 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, North Union 18

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, West Bend-Mallard 12

North Union 36, West Bend-Mallard 30



Webster City 57, Hampton-Dumont 24

Algona 35, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28

Oelwein 39, Charles City 35

MARSHALLTOWN — The Mason City High boys swimming team picked up a 92-78 win at Marshalltown on Thursday night. The meet was tied at 62-62 after the 200 free relay but the Mohawks picked up wins with Derek Johnson in the 100 breaststroke and Mason Berg won the 100 butterfly. Mason City heads to the Austin Minnesota Invitational tomorrow.



MASON CITY — Newman’s Morgan Luecht signed a National Letter of Intent to play golf at North Iowa Area Community College. Luecht helped the Newman girls place sixth in the Class 1A tournament last season, finishing in 22nd place in the individual competition.



IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is returning for his senior season. Wadley contemplated turning pro after a breakout junior year in which he emerged as Iowa’s most explosive offensive weapon. But the 190-pound Wadley decided that one more season in college – this time as the Hawkeyes’ go-to back- would be more beneficial than declaring for the NFL draft. Iowa finished 8-5, losing to Florida 30-3 on Monday in the Outback Bowl. Wadley ran for 1,081 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 36 passes with three TDs last year despite splitting carries with departing senior LeShun Daniels Jr. Wadley will attempt to join Sedrick Shaw, Fred Russell and Ladell Betts as the only Hawkeyes to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season more than once, and if he stays healthy he’ll likely do so. Wadley will be Iowa’s returning back with significant experience.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Mikko Koivu scored back-to-back goals midway through the third period and the Minnesota Wild overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 Thursday night. The teams combined for five goals in the third, with Joel Ward and Patrick Marleau putting San Jose ahead 4-2 in the first five minutes before Eric Staal scored once and Koivu twice to bring the Wild back. Koivu scored twice in 1:55, with the go-ahead goal coming with 9:42 left. Minnesota got its seventh straight victory on the road. Staal also had two goals and Zach Parise scored for the Wild, who were playing their first game since their 12-game winning streak was snapped by Columbus. Devan Dubnyk saved 30 shots in his first appearance in San Jose in over two years, when he was with the Phoenix Coyotes. Joonas Donskoi and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Sharks, who lost their third straight, matching a season high. Martin Jones made 21 saves.