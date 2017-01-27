Friday January 27th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

= Friday

– AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City vs. Fort Dodge — girls 6:15, boys follow

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake vs. Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow

= Saturday

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament in Forest City — updates at :05 and :35 after the hour starting at 10:35, live play-by-play coverage of the finals

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Ohio State — 6:00 pre-game, 7:00 tipoff

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake girls vs. Crestwood — 7:45



MASON CITY — The Mason City High boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a 25-10 deficit in the first half, falling to Ames 62-56 last night at home, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Kyle Lang had 21 points while Zach Hendrickson added 19 to lead the Mohawks, who fall to 8-5 for the season and will host Fort Dodge tonight in a girl-boy doubleheader that you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 6:15.

— other boys basketball last night

Forest City 62, #4/2A Osage 59

New Hampton 64, Charles City 60

North Iowa 46, Central Springs 44

St. Edmond 63, Hampton-Dumont 22

— girls basketball last night

Osage 58, Forest City 48

Central Springs 43, North Iowa 37

New Hampton 45, Charles City 34

Hampton-Dumont 55, St. Edmond 36



— Girls basketball rankings

Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 26, 2017



Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Springville 14-2 1

2 Turkey Valley 14-2 2

3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-0 3

4 Glidden-Ralston 12-2 4

5 Kee 9-3 5

6 Newell-Fonda 11-3 7

7 Marquette Catholic 14-3 6

8 Kingsley-Pierson 15-1 9

9 Sidney 15-1 10

10 Lynnville-Sully 18-0 11

11 Janesville 15-0 12

12 Easton Valley 12-4 8

13 Burlington Notre Dame 13-4 13

14 Colo-Nesco 14-2 14

15 Akron-Westfield 14-2 15

Dropped Out: None



Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City Regina 18-0 1

2 Treynor 12-0 2

3 Central Decatur 13-0 3

4 North Linn 18-0 4

5 Western Christian 13-2 5

6 Pella Christian 11-5 7

7 Mount Ayr 15-1 8

8 Panorama 16-1 9

9 Van Meter 14-2 6

10 Cascade 14-2 10

11 Logan-Magnolia 15-1 11

12 West Sioux 15-1 14

13 Rockford 14-1 13

14 West Lyon 13-3 12

15 Maquoketa Valley 14-3 NR

Dropped Out: Highland (15)



Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Sioux Center 16-0 2

2 Pocahontas Area 13-1 1

3 Crestwood 12-0 3

4 Cherokee 14-1 4

5 Center Point-Urbana 14-2 5

6 Clear Lake 13-1 6

7 Union 15-2 8

8 Davenport Assumption 9-6 9

9 Mount Vernon 9-4 11

10 West Marshall 16-1 7

11 Shenandoah 12-2 12

12 Mid-Prairie 12-4 14

13 Red Oak 13-3 15

14 Algona 13-2 10

15 PCM 12-3 NR

Dropped Out: Humboldt (13)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Marion 16-1 2

2 Nevada 14-1 3

3 Grinnell 12-3 4

4 Pella 13-3 1

5 Lewis Central 14-1 5

6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-6 7

7 Western Dubuque 13-1 8

8 North Scott 11-5 6

9 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-6 9

10 Waverly-Shell Rock 12-4 10

11 Ballard 11-4 12

12 Boone 12-4 11

13 Carlisle 13-3 13

14 Le Mars 11-3 15

15 Fairfield 11-4 14

Dropped Out: None



Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Indianola 15-0 1

2 West Des Moines Valley 15-2 6

3 Iowa City West 14-2 3

4 Davenport North 13-2 4

5 Iowa City High 14-1 2

6 Cedar Falls 13-1 5

7 Dowling Catholic 14-2 7

8 Pleasant Valley 14-2 8

9 Waukee 12-3 10

10 Johnston 13-3 11

11 Ankeny Centennial 10-5 9

12 Southeast Polk 11-5 12

13 Ames 11-5 13

14 Linn-Mar 11-6 14

15 Bettendorf 11-4 15

Dropped Out: None

MASON CITY — The NIACC women jumped out to a 24-11 lead and then finished the game with a 36-point fourth quarter in their win over Ellsworth 96-59 last night at the campus gym. Five Lady Trojans scored in double figures. Morgan Cuffe had 19, Khalilah Holloway had 15, Courtney Larson had 13, Cierra Stanciel had 11 while Taylor Laabs added 10. NIACC is now 11-8 overall and will travel to Southeastern on Saturday. The NIACC men also picked up a win, beating Ellsworth 61-49. Brad Rathjen had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Matt Baker added 15 points. NIACC is 13-7 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Trojan men are off until Wednesday when they host Kirkwood.

MASON CITY — The NIACC wrestling team beat Rochester Community and Technical College 23-16 last night in a conference dual in the Recreation Center for their first dual win of the season. The Trojans picked up pins from Brennen Doebel at 125 and Jaylen Lee at 184. NIACC also picked up decisions from Mario Pena at 285, Jamarius Jackson at 133, Austin Anderly at 141, and Jacob Niichel at 149. NIACC will travel to Iowa Western for a dual next Wednesday, followed by a home dual next Thursday at home against Iowa Lakes to wrap up the regular season.



— Wrestling last night:

@ St. Edmond

Lake Mills 50, Clear Lake 21

Lake Mills 81, St. Edmond 0

Lake Mills 53, Newman 14

Clear Lake 70, St. Edmond 0

Clear Lake 33, Newman 28

Newman 78, St. Edmond 6

FOREST CITY — 22 rated wrestlers will be competing in Saturday’s Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament at Forest City High School. The 170-pound weight class will be the most competitive, with #1/2A Brock Jennings of Osage, #2/2A Conner Shaw of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, #4/1A Jordan Weiland of West Hancock, and #7/1A Jarel Arbegast of West Fork all competing. At 195, defending state champion Slade Sifuentes of Lake Mills could face #2/1A Hunter Hagen of West Hancock. You can hear coverage of the Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB with twice-an-hour updates starting at about 10:30 tomorrow morning, with live play-by-play coverage of the finals later Saturday afternoon.



— Rated wrestlers at TIC

106

7/1A Caiden Jones (So.) Lake Mills

8/1A Brock Dietz (Jr.) Nashua Plainfield

120

6/1A Will Portis (Sr.) Rockford

10 /1A Jacob McBride (So.) Newman Catholic

138

1/1A Jacob Hansen (Sr.) West Fork

152

7/1A Michael Olsen (Sr.) Lake Mills

10/1A Brandon Trees (Jr.) North Butler

10/2A Derek Fox (Sr.) Osage

160

6/1A Dalton Nelson (Sr.) North Butler

170

1/2A Brock Jennings (Sr.) Osage

2/2A Conner Shaw (Sr.) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

4/1A Jordan Weiland (Sr.) West Hancock

7/1A Jarel Arbegast (Sr.) West Fork

182

5/1A Zach Ryg (So.) Central Springs

10/1A Gabe Irons (Jr.) Lake Mills

195

1/1A Slade Sifuentes (Sr.) Lake Mills

2/1A Hunter Hagen (Jr.) West Hancock

220

3/2A Caleb Ring (Sr.) Osage

8/1A Colton Francis (Jr.) West Hancock

10/1A Zack Santee (Jr.) Central Springs

285

7/1A Cameron Beminio (Jr.) Belmond Klemme

10/1A Mitchell Smith (Sr.) Saint Ansgar