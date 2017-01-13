Friday January 13th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

= Friday

– AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High at Urbandale — girls 6:15, boys follow

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake vs. Webster City — girls 6:15, boys follow

= Saturday

– AM-1300 KGLO — NIACC vs. DMACC — women 1:00, men 3:00

= Sunday

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Northwestern — 5:30 pre-game, 6:30 tipoff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Peter Jok scored 29 points with eight assists and six rebounds and Iowa rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Number 17 Purdue 83-78 Thursday night. Freshman Tyler Cook had 16 points for the Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten), who beat a ranked team at home for the second time this season. Caleb Swanigan, who led Purdue (14-4, 3-2) with 17 points, missed a layup in front of the rim with 13.8 seconds left and the Boilermakers down 79-78. Cordell Pemsl missed a subsequent free throw, but Iowa got the ball back after a lengthy review and Jordan Bohannon hit two from the line. Dakota Mathias missed a contested 3 with 4 seconds left for Purdue, which lost for the first time this season to a team not in this week’s Top 25. Isaac Haas and Carsen Edward each scored 13 for the Boilermakers, who were outrebounded by the smaller Hawkeyes 35-28.



MASON CITY — #8/5A Ames downed Mason City High 61-43 in CIML girls basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Little Cyclones jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and extended that lead to 31-17 at the half before outscoring the Mohawks 22-15 in the third quarter to secure the victory. Kelly Friedrich had 23 points while Ryann Weiss added 19 to lead Ames. Anna Deets had 9 points while Hannah Faktor added 8 to lead the Mohawks, who saw leading scorer Megan Meyer held to five points. Mason City drops to 4-8 and will travel to Urbandale tonight for a CIML Iowa Division girl-boy doubleheader that you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 6:15 this evening.

— other girls scores last night

Osage 73, Nashua-Plainfield 15

West Hancock 70, Lake Mills 63

— boys basketball last night

#8/2A Osage 74, Nashua-Plainfield 19

West Hancock 63, Lake Mills 46

Belmond-Klemme 55, North Iowa 45

Riceville 61, Clarksville 56

Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

== Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Springville 11-1 1

2 Turkey Valley 11-1 2

3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-0 3

4 Glidden-Ralston 9-1 8

5 Burlington Notre Dame 10-2 9

6 Kee 6-3 5

7 Marquette Catholic 11-2 6

8 Newell-Fonda 8-3 7

9 Kingsley-Pierson 11-0 13

10 Easton Valley 9-3 12

11 Sidney 11-0 14

12 Lynnville-Sully 12-0 15

13 Janesville 11-0 NR

14 Colo-Nesco 10-2 4

15 AGWSR 8-3 10

Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (11)

== Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City Regina 11-0 1

2 Treynor 11-0 2

3 Western Christian 10-1 3

4 Central Decatur 11-0 4

5 Mount Ayr 11-0 5

6 North Linn 13-0 7

7 Van Meter 10-1 10

8 Pella Christian 7-4 8

9 Rockford 11-0 10

10 Cascade 9-1 11

11 Panorama 10-1 6

12 West Lyon 11-1 15

13 Logan-Magnolia 10-1 NR

14 Bellevue 10-3 14

15 North Union 11-0 NR

Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (12), Mediapolis (13)

== Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Pocahontas Area 11-0 1

2 Sioux Center 11-0 2

3 Cherokee 11-0 4

4 Crestwood 8-0 6

5 Center Point-Urbana 10-2 5

6 Clear Lake 10-1 7

7 Union 9-1 3

8 West Marshall 11-0 9

9 Davenport Assumption 7-5 8

10 Algona 10-1 11

11 Mount Vernon 7-4 12

12 Shenandoah 10-2 10

13 Humboldt 7-2 13

14 Kuemper Catholic 8-2 14

15 Mid-Prairie 8-3 NR

Dropped Out: Central Lee (15)



== Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Pella 9-1 1

2 Marion 11-1 2

3 Nevada 9-1 3

4 Grinnell 9-2 4

5 Lewis Central 11-1 5

6 North Scott 8-3 6

7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-5 7

8 Ballard 7-3 8

9 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-5 9

10 Western Dubuque 9-1 11

11 Waverly-Shell Rock 8-4 NR

12 Boone 9-3 10

13 Carlisle 8-3 13

14 Fairfield 8-3 NR

15 LeMars 6-3 14

Dropped Out: Keokuk (12), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15)

== Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Indianola 10-0 1

2 Iowa City High 12-0 2

3 Iowa City West 10-1 3

4 Davenport North 8-2 4

5 Cedar Falls 8-1 5

6 West Des Moines Valley 11-2 7

7 Waukee 8-2 6

8 Ames 8-3 8

9 Johnston 10-2 10

10 Dowling Catholic 9-2 9

11 Pleasant Valley 10-2 13

12 Ankeny Centennial 8-4 14

13 Linn-Mar 9-3 12

14 Southeast Polk 7-4 11

15 Bettendorf 8-2 15

Dropped Out: none



FORT DODGE — The Clear Lake wrestling team picked up a couple of North Central Conference dual victories last night at home. The Lions opened up the night with a 78-3 win over a St. Edmond team that saw the Gaels forfeit 11 matches. Clear Lake wrapped up the triangular with a 45-24 win over Webster City. The Lions got pins from Rhys Glidden at 160, Chance Poley at 170, Kyle Willms at 220, Ryan Leisure at 145 and Ben Finn at 152. In a matchup of two highly-ranked wrestlers, #1 in Class 2A at 113 Eric Faught of Clear Lake lost an 8-4 decision to #2 in Class 2A at 120 Drake Doolittle 8-4 in the 120 pound match. It was only the second loss of Faught’s career with the other coming in last year’s state championship match in Class 2A at 106 pounds. Clear Lake travels to Osage on Saturday for the Green Devil Duals.

WEST DES MOINES — Mason City High fell 39-33 at Dowling last night. 3rd-ranked Isaac Bartel beat 2nd-ranked Kaden Sauer of Dowling in the marquee match of the night at 195 pounds, with Bartel picking up a 5-4 decision. The Mohawks travel to Ankeny for a tournament on Saturday.

— other wrestling from last night

@ Greene

Osage 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33

Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 19

Osage 37, North Butler 34

North Butler 49, GHV 21

North Butler 57, Northwood-Kensett 24

GHV 51, Northwood-Kensett 24

@ Swea City

West Hancock 54, Belmond-Klemme 18

West Hancock 63, North Union 6

North Union 36, Belmond-Klemme 30

@ Nashua

St. Ansgar 45, Rockford 21

St. Ansgar 60, Nashua-Plainfield 24

St. Ansgar 63, Riceville 9

Rockford 42, Riceville 29

Rockford 52, Nashua-Plainfield 28

Nashua-Plainfield 42, Riceville 41

@ Eagle Grove

Lake Mills 59, Eagle Grove 16

Lake Mills 81, Forest City 0

Lake Mills 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Forest City 0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32, Eagle Grove 25

Eagle Grove 51, Forest City 24

@ Sheffield

Central Springs 57, West Fork 20

Central Springs 39, Newman 27

Newman 60, West Fork 24



IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says two offensive assistant coaches won’t return next season. Ferentz announced Thursday that wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy and running backs/special teams coach Chris White will be leaving the program. Hawkeyes receivers struggled mightily in 2016, leaving Iowa with one of the worst passing attacks in the country. Though the Hawkeyes ran the ball well last season, the moves allow new offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to handpick who he’ll be working with. Iowa has three vacancies to fill on offense following Greg Davis’ retirement last week. The Hawkeyes could fill one of those openings with a quarterbacks coach. Kennedy and White both joined the program in 2013.



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Eric Staal and Jordan Schroeder scored 39 seconds apart in the second period, Nino Niederreiter had two goals, and the Minnesota Wild overwhelmed Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens on their way to a 7-1 victory Thursday night. Devan Dubnyk stopped 20 shots, missing the shutout by 9 seconds on Tomas Plekanec’s power-play rebound, but he beat Price for the second time in three weeks. What began as a matchup of two All-Star goalies became an all-out blitz by the surging Wild. Christian Folin, Jason Zucker and Ryan Suter also scored, Matt Dumba had three assists and Staal and Jared Spurgeon each set up a pair of goals. Price, who made 17 saves, was taunted by the “Sieve!” chant after Niederreiter’s second score. The last time Price allowed seven goals was against Pittsburgh on March 2, 2013.