Friday February 3rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

= FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High at Marshalltown — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake at St. Edmond — girls 6:15, boys follow

= SATURDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Class 1A & 2A sectional wrestling reports — :05 after the hour starting at 1:05

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High vs. Ankeny — girls 2:00, boys follow

= SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Nebraska — 12:00 pre-game, 1:00 tip

MASON CITY — Peyton Olson hit a baseline jumper with four seconds to go, giving Newman a 51-49 win over Osage in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play last night. Olson led the Knights with 22 points as Newman beat a Green Devils team that had won the first meeting 55-23. Newman is now 9-10 on the season and will host Central Springs tonight. The Osage boys took the second game of the doubleheader at Newman High School last night, beating the Knights 56-55, giving the Green Devils at least a share of the TIC East Division title. Drew Olson had 19 points while Lucas Schwamman had 17 to lead Osage, as they are now 17-1 overall. Ben Fitzgerald had 15 to lead Newman, as they drop to 11-7.

— other boys scores

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, West Hancock 46 (GHV wins TIC West)

Garrigan 61, Belmond-Klemme 36

North Butler 65, Central Springs 18

St. Ansgar 72, CAL 46

— other girls scores

West Hancock 64, GHV 51

St. Ansgar 61, CAL 47

Central Springs 54, North Butler 36



2016-17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, February 2, 2017

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Springville 19-2 1

2 Turkey Valley 15-2 2

3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19-0 3

4 Glidden-Ralston 14-2 4

5 Kee 13-3 5

6 Newell-Fonda 14-3 6

7 Marquette Catholic 16-3 7

8 Kingsley-Pierson 17-1 8

9 Sidney 17-1 9

10 Janesville 19-0 11

11 Lynnville-Sully 19-1 10

12 Colo-Nesco 17-2 14

13 West Hancock 15-3 NR

14 Burlington Notre Dame 14-6 13

15 Westwood 15-5 NR

Dropped Out: Easton Valley (12), Akron-Westfield (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City Regina 19-0 1

2 Treynor 18-0 2

3 Central Decatur 18-0 3

4 North Linn 21-0 4

5 Western Christian 16-2 5

6 Pella Christian 12-5 6

7 Panorama 18-1 8

8 Cascade 17-2 10

9 West Sioux 17-1 12

10 Van Meter 15-3 9

11 Logan-Magnolia 16-2 11

12 West Lyon 16-3 14

13 Mount Ayr 17-2 7

14 Maquoketa Valley 16-4 15

15 IKM-Manning 12-4 NR

Dropped Out: Rockford (13)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Sioux Center 19-0 1

2 Pocahontas Area 17-1 2

3 Crestwood 16-0 3

4 Center Point-Urbana 16-3 5

5 Cherokee 16-2 4

6 Union 18-2 7

7 Davenport Assumption 10-7 8

8 Clear Lake 15-3 6

9 West Marshall 18-1 10

10 Shenandoah 16-2 11

11 Mount Vernon 12-5 9

12 PCM 16-3 15

13 Humboldt 12-5 NR

14 Mid-Prairie 14-5 12

15 Algona 15-4 14

Dropped Out: Red Oak (13)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Marion 18-1 1

2 Nevada 17-1 2

3 Grinnell 14-3 3

4 Pella 14-4 4

5 Lewis Central 16-1 5

6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-6 6

7 Western Dubuque 16-1 7

8 North Scott 13-5 8

9 Dallas Center-Grimes 11-7 9

10 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-5 10

11 Boone 15-4 12

12 Le Mars 15-3 14

13 Carlisle 14-4 13

14 Ballard 12-5 11

15 Fairfield 13-5 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Indianola 17-0 1

2 West Des Moines Valley 16-2 2

3 Cedar Falls 16-1 6

4 Iowa City West 15-3 3

5 Iowa City High 16-1 5

6 Waukee 14-3 9

7 Dowling Catholic 15-3 7

8 Johnston 14-4 10

9 Davenport North 14-3 4

10 Pleasant Valley 15-3 8

11 Ankeny Centennial 12-5 11

12 Southeast Polk 12-6 12

13 Ames 12-6 13

14 Bettendorf 12-4 15

15 Dubuque Hempstead 11-6 NR

Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Senior Ally Disterhoft and sophomore Megan Gustafson combined for 45 points and 21 rebounds as the University of Iowa defeated Rutgers for a fifth consecutive time Thursday, 71-57, in front of 3,884 on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Gustafson posted her 11th double-double of the season with 25 points and 12 rebounds (six offensive); she made 10-of-13 field goals. Disterhoft poured in 20 points with nine rebounds; she was 7-of-11 from the field. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer played 33 minutes but only scored three points and handed out five assists. The Hawkeyes improved to 14-8 overall, 5-4 in the Big Ten Conference by winning their third game in the last four outings.

MASON CITY — Seven wins by forfeit allowed the Mason City High wrestling team to cruise to a 60-11 win over Des Moines North-Hoover last night at home. Chris Harper at 145 and Carter Roberts at 182 each picked up pins. Also picking up contested wins were Colby Schriever at 120 and Marcos Cervantez at 138. The Mohawks are off until they wrestle in the Class 3A district tournament in Waverly next Saturday.



MASON CITY — Classes 1A and 2A have sectional wrestling meets on Saturday starting at noon. The top two placewinners from each meet move on to next week’s district tournament, while the top two teams qualify for regional duals next Tuesday. Looking at where local schools wrestle:

== 2A at Algona — Clear Lake, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

== 2A at Charles City — Osage, Charles City, Hampton-Dumont

== 1A at Nashua — Central Springs, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman, North Butler, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar

== 1A at Eagle Grove — Belmond-Klemme, Lake Mills, West Fork, West Hancock

You can hear hourly updates on these sectional tournaments starting at 1:05 PM on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB.

MASON CITY — For the second straight night, the NIACC wrestling team picked up a conference dual meet victory as the 17th-ranked Trojans stopped 5th-ranked Iowa Lakes 35-9. Luke Erickson picked up a win by fall at 197, Jaylen Lee won by technical fall at 184, while Austin Anderly at 141, Colby Winnett at 157 , Tucker Black at 165, Ryan Faught (pictured) at 174 and Mario Pena at 285 won by decision. NIACC had beaten Iowa Western 35-12 the night before. NIACC starts their post-season a week from Sunday when they wrestle at the North Central District Tournament in Iowa Falls.

IOWA CITY — With recruiting over Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz can now focus on rounding out his staff. Ferentz fired running backs coach Chris White and receivers coach Bobby Kennedy at the end of this past season. “This is something we needed to do at this point. That being said, certainly our focus now turns to making sure we get the right people in the right seats in the next couple of weeks.” Ferentz hopes the process will be complete in a couple of weeks. Brian Ferentz was promoted to offensive coordinator following the retirement of Greg Davis.