Friday February 24th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND:

= FRIDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO — 4A boys substate semifinal — Mason City High boys at Cedar Rapids Kennedy — postponed

= SATURDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO — 4A boys substate semifinal at Coe College — Mason City High boys vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy — 4:45

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Maryland — joined in progress

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — 2A boys substate final at Clear Lake (game location changed) — Osage vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — 6:45

=== West Fork and West Hancock will meet in the 1A boys basketball substate round tomorrow night after both teams picked up district championships last night.

GARNER — Zach Martinek hit a three-pointer with about a minute to go, sealing West Fork’s 36-32 win over St. Ansgar in the District 4 championship game in Garner, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Rylan Fleshner had 12 points while Martinek and Travis Fekkers each added nine to lead the Warhawks, who improve to 19-5 on the season.

Hear comments from West Fork coach Frank Schnoes by clicking on left side of the audio player below.

HUMBOLDT — West Hancock outscored Newell-Fonda 20-11 in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a 69-65 win in the District 3 championship game in Humboldt. Seth Weiland and Dylan Eckels each had 18 points while Ben Eisenman added 16 to lead the Eagles, who improve to 18-6 on the season. West Hancock and West Fork will face each other tomorrow night in the substate final in Clarion.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High boys were scheduled travel to Cedar Rapids Kennedy for a Class 4A substate semifinal tonight, but that has been postponed due to the weather. The game will now be played at 5:00 PM Saturday at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, and you’ll hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO

FOREST CITY — Forest City’s Class 3A district final game at home against Crestwood scheduled for last night was postponed. That game is scheduled to be played at 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon in Forest City.

(UPDATE — The Osgae-GHV game will be played in Clear Lake Saturday night)

MASON CITY — The Class 2A substate championship game between 5th-ranked Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and 7th-ranked Osage is scheduled to be played tomorrow night at Mason City High School. Both teams are 22-1 on the season, with Osage beating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54-52 back on December 3rd in Garner. Osage’s only loss on the season was at Forest City on January 26th. You can hear this game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting with the pre-game at 6:45, with the tip-off scheduled for 7 o’clock.

DES MOINES — The 21st ranked Drake women’s basketball team is closing in on its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season title since 2000 and can clinch it on Friday night with a victory at home over Northern Iowa. Bulldog coach Jennie Baranczyk says that won’t be discussed this week in practice. She says the Bulldogs have gotten to 15-0 in conference play by staying focused on daily improvement and that won’t change. Baranczyk says not matter what happens on Friday there is still plenty for the Bulldogs to accomplish. Baranczyk says she is especially happy for the seniors who have been a big part in the turnaround of the program. UNI will be a tough hurdle to clear. The Panthers took the Bulldogs to double overtime in their first meeting and have been the Valley’s best road team the past few years. The Bulldogs have been rolling since the win in Cedar Falls and the average margin of victory in their last six games is just under 34 points.

AMES — The Iowa State women are making a late push for the NCAA Tournament and have a shot at a resume building win when they visit sixth ranked Texas. The Cyclones have won three straight but will need a big effort to pull off a victory in Austin. Iowa State is 7-9 in the Big 12 and 16-11 overall.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says Adrian Peterson’s status has not been decided, two weeks before the deadline for exercising an option on the running back’s contract that would cost the club $18 million in 2017. Spielman addressed reporters Thursday for the first time since the Vikings finished 8-8 after a 5-0 start in 2016. He said he has not spoken with Peterson or his representatives since the end of the season. Spielman declined to directly answer a question whether the almost-32-year-old would still fit in the offense, but he separately praised the depth of the running back class in the upcoming draft. Peterson’s hefty hit to the salary cap, which includes a $6 million roster bonus, has made his return uncertain.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have hired former Purdue head coach Darrell Hazell as their wide receivers coach. Hazell’s deal was finalized Thursday along with the staff for 2017 under head coach Mike Zimmer. This will be Hazell’s 31st year as a coach, his first in the NFL except for an internship with the Oakland Raiders in 1998. Hazell was fired in his fourth season at Purdue, where he went after two years as Kent State’s head coach. As the wide receivers coach at Ohio State from 2004-10, Hazell helped develop several future NFL players. Hazell has replaced George Stewart, who left to be the special teams coordinator and assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. Stewart held the role in Minnesota for 10 seasons, under three different head coaches.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings’ new stadium is preparing for its first baseball game. Century College of White Bear Lake plays Iowa Central at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Friday in a doubleheader that starts at 6 a.m. It will be the first baseball game played in the $1.1 billion stadium that opened last summer. More games follow that day – Grand View vs. Jamestown University in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. and Minot State vs. Minnesota-Crookston in a doubleheader starting at 10 p.m. Crews have been converting the stadium’s football configuration to a baseball configuration. That involves removing dirt and two layers of plywood, protective barriers and turf cover, retracting 36 rows of seats that make up the outfield and installing dugouts, pitcher’s mound and home plate. The final field painting takes place Thursday afternoon.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State defensive back Mike Johnson has been suspended from the team following his arrest on a domestic assault charge involving his live-in girlfriend. A criminal complaint filed by a university police officer says Johnson was arrested early Thursday following an argument with his girlfriend over social media posts and the music each was playing on their phones. Police say the altercation became physical when the two grabbed and damaged the other’s cellphone. Police say the woman told police that Johnson choked her, and officers noted she had a swollen upper lip and bruises to her face and head. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said in a statement that the program has “zero tolerance for domestic violence” and that Johnson has been suspended from all team activities, including practice.