Friday February 10th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND:

= FRIDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City vs. Urbandale — girls 6:15, boys follow

– AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake boys vs. Crestwood — 7:30

= SATURDAY

– AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — District wrestling updates from the 1A meet in Lake Mills, 2A meets in Webster City and Iowa Falls, 3A meet in Waverly — updates at :05 after the hour starting at 1:05

– AM-1300 KGLO — NIACC at DMACC — women 1:00, men 3:00

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Michigan State — tipoff 5:00

= SUNDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Ohio State — 11:00

MASON CITY — The Newman girls basketball team opened up tournament play last night with a 70-43 win over Riceville in a Class 1A Region 3 first round game that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Knights outscored the Wildcats in every quarter, finishing with a 25-12 run in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Mennen scored a game-high 17 points while Peyton Olson had 15 to lead Newman. The Knights now will travel to 2nd-ranked Turkey Valley on Tuesday in a regional quarterfinal round contest that you’ll hear on KGLO.

— other games in 1A Region 3 on Thursday

Northwood-Kensett 44, North Iowa 43

North Tama 46, CAL 34

AGWSR 55, North Butler 30

Tripoli 50, Clarksville 38



CLEAR LAKE — Classes 2A and 3A girls teams have regional opening round games tomorrow night:

== 3A Region 4 quarterfinals

Dike-New Hartford at Clear Lake (7:00 on KRIB)

Oelwein at Osage

Hampton-Dumont at Humboldt

Collins-Maxwell-Baxter at North Polk

== 2A Region 5 first-round games

St. Ansgar at Lake Mills

Belmond-Klemme at Central Springs

Nashua-Plainfield at Waterloo Columbus

Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg

— regular season girls basketball last night

Forest City 52, North Union 51

Garrigan 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45

Lake Mills 64, Eagle Grove 30

— regular season boys basketball last night

West Hancock 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61 (2OT)

Charles City 83, Iowa Falls-Alden 47

Lake Mills 67, Eagle Grove 48

Forest City 66, North Union 39

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The biggest game of the season for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team turned into Step-Up Thursday as several Hawkeyes turned in key performances during an 87-83 overtime victory against Michigan State in front of 4,384 on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Here’s a sample of who stepped up to lead Iowa (15-9 overall, 6-5 Big Ten) to its fourth win in the last six games:

Senior Ally Disterhoft, who recorded her second double-double of the season with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Freshman Makenzie Meyer of Mason City, who made 12-of-14 free throws in the game and was 11-of-12 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Her 14 points are a career high.

Junior Chase Coley, who benefitted from a season-high 29 minutes to score 10 points with five rebounds. She entered the game shooting 42.1 percent from the free throw line, but was 4-for-4 against the Spartans, including two with 14.8 seconds left in regulation.

MASON CITY — District wrestling meets will take place in all three classes of high school wrestling tomorrow afternoon.

=== At the 2A meet in Webster City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows leads the way with nine qualifiers. Among the local teams, Clear Lake has four qualifiers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura two and Forest City one.

=== At the 2A meet in Iowa Falls, sectional champion Osage and runner-up Charles City both have eight wrestlers qualified, while Ballard has 11.

=== At the 1A meet in Lake Mills, the host and sectional champions Bulldogs have seven qualifiers. West Hancock has eight, Newman also has seven, while Belmond-Klemme and North Butler have four.

=== The Mason City High wrestlers will compete in the 3A district at Waverly. The Mohawks are ranked 9th as a team in the final rankings from The Predicament with four wrestlers individually ranked — Cullan Schriever is top ranked at 106, Colby Schriever is 9th ranked at 120, Carter Roberts is 6th ranked at 182 while Isaac Bartel is second ranked at 195. Host Waverly-Shell Rock is ranked fifth as a team in the new rankings and has seven ranked wrestlers.

District tournaments start at noon. We’ll have hourly results updates from these district meets at :05 after the hour starting at 1:05 PM on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings want to build permanent fencing around U.S. Bank Stadium to provide better security. But, the plan may not win approval from the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. Temporary security fences were already placed around the stadium last season. Vikings executive Lester Bagley says permanent fencing won’t change access to the stadium. Sports Facilities Authority chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen tells KARE-TV the stadium needs to be connected to the neighborhoods, both visually and practically. Bagley says fundamentally it’s a stadium security issue, especially given what happened at the last Vikings game. Bagley is referring to the Dakota Access pipeline protesters who eluded security and hung a massive banner from the top of the stadium.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates gave their bullpen another arm heading to spring training, acquiring reliever Pat Light from Minnesota on Thursday for a player to be named or cash. Minnesota designated the 25-year-old Light for assignment on Feb. 6. Light appeared in 15 games for Minnesota in 2016, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 14 innings pitched. Light, a former first-round pick by the Boston Red Sox, was sent to Minnesota at the trade deadline last season in exchange for Fernando Abad. To make room for Light, the Pirates designated pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla for assignment. Minnesota also said first baseman Byung Ho Park cleared waivers, assigned outright to Triple-A Rochester and will attend big league spring training as a non-roster player. The 30-year-old hit .191 with 12 home runs and 24 RBIs in 62 games last season after the Twins paid his South Korean club, the Nexen Heroes, $12.85 million for negotiating rights and signed a $12 million, four-year contract. There is $9.75 million remaining.