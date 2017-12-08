Friday December 8th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

= FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Johnston — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake vs. Algona — girls 6:15, boys follow

= SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa women vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00



AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Ames — girls 4:00, boys follow

= SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men vs. Southern University — pre-game 3:00, tipoff 4:00

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored 24 points and Iowa State held off rival Iowa 84-78 on Thursday night, its eighth straight home win over the Hawkeyes.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 points and 10 assists for the Cyclones (6-2), who’ve won six in a row after a 0-2 start.

Neither team could get separation for much of a game that featured 17 lead changes and seven ties. But Wigginton followed a corner 3 by Donovan Jackson with one of his own, putting Iowa State ahead 72-63 with 6:15 left – a lead the Cyclones would not relinquish.

Jack Nunge pulled the Hawkeyes within 79-76 on a jumper with 28 seconds to go. But that’s as close as they would get, as free throws by Hans Brase and Weiler-Babb put the game out of reach.

Jordan Bohannon hit five 3s and had 19 points and Nunge added 16 for the Hawkeyes (4-6), who’ve dropped six of their last seven.

Iowa outrebounded the Cyclones 53-31, but it also committed 18 turnovers and shot a ghastly 1 of 8 from the free throw line.

Wigginton, a natural point guard playing at shooting guard with Weiler-Babb manning the point, has scored at least 20 points in three straight games – and Weiler-Babb has had at least 10 assists in four consecutive outings.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Klint Carlson scored 24 points, Spencer Haldeman added 10, including a key 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, to help Northern Iowa beat UT Arlington 62-58 on Thursday night.

Northern Iowa (7-2) led 59-52 with three minutes remaining before Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey each made a 3-pointer to pull the Mavericks to 59-58 with 50 seconds left. Haldeman answered with a 3, and Hervey missed two 3-point attempts to end it.

Carlson was 8-of-13 shooting for the Panthers, who made 11 of their 24 field goals from long range. Haldeman was 4 of 7 from the floor and made two 3-pointers.

Hervey scored 17 points and Erick Neal added 14 to lead UT Arlington (7-2). Wilson finished with 10 points and Johnny Hamilton grabbed 15 rebounds.

Isaiah Brown forced a turnover and hit a 3, sparking a 16-2 run to give the Panthers a 59-52 lead. Brown and Juwan McCloud scored five points apiece during the stretch.

CLEAR LAKE — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows took their pair of duals at a North Central Conference wrestling triangular in Clear Lake last night also involving St. Edmond. Both the Lions and Cowboys had no trouble in their duals with St. Edmond, as the Gaels forfeited 10 matches in each dual, with Clear Lake winning 78-0 and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows winning 75-5. The Cowboys took ten matches in beating Clear Lake 45-21. Sam Nelson, Aaron Canchola, Eric Faught and Ryhs Glidden picked up victories in both duals. Clear Lake travels to the Dick Kennedy Duals in Webster City tomorrow.

MASON CITY — Des Moines Lincoln picked up wins in eight matches to down Mason City High 47-22 in a CIML dual in Mason City last night. Colby Schriever had the marquee win for the Mohawks on the night, as the #8 wrestler at 126 pounds in Class 3A was bumped up to 132 pounds and beat the eighth-ranked wrestler at 132 Conner Dalton 6-3. Mason City travels to Epworth for the Western Dubuque tournament tomorrow.

— other wrestling

@ St. Ansgar

West Hancock 42, Osage 39

West Hancock 40, Newman 36

West Hancock 34, St. Ansgar 30

Osage 48, Newman 36

Osage 48, St. Ansgar 26

Newman 45, St. Ansgar 34

@ Greene

North Butler-Clarksville 72, West Fork 12

North Butler-Clarksville 68, Rockford 16

North Butler-Clarksville 54, Riceville 18

Riceville 30, Rockford 16

Riceville 36, West Fork 15

Rockford 42, West Fork 24

@ Nashua

Central Springs 41, Nashua-Plainfield 33

Central Springs 45, Northwood-Kensett 27

Nashua-Plainfield 57, Northwood-Kensett 24

@ Maple River Minnesota

Lake Mills 35, Maple River 24

Lake Mills 50, Blue Earth 19

FORT DODGE — Mason City downed Fort Dodge 89-81 last night in boys swimming. The Mohawks only won four of the 11 events but they were able to pull out the win with more second and third place finishes. Winners for the Mohawks were Nick Litterer in the 50 free, Ben Hehr in the 100 butterfly, Derek Johnson in the 100 free and the 400 free relay team. Mason City travels to the Cedar Falls Invitational tomorrow