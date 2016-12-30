Friday December 30th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

=== UPCOMING SPORTS BROADCAST SCHEDULE ON KGLO

– Saturday — Iowa women vs. Nebraska — 1:45 pre-game, 2:00 tipoff

– Sunday — Iowa football — Outback Bowl preview show — 11:00 AM

– Sunday — Iowa men vs. Michigan — 12:00 pre-game, 1:15 tipoff

– Monday — Iowa football — Outback Bowl vs. Florida — 10:00 pre-game, 12:00 kickoff

AMES — Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones need to raise their level of play this afternoon when they host Texas Tech in their Big 12 opener. Prohm says the Cyclones need better interior play in the conference race. Prohm says the Cyclones may feature four guard lineups on the floor. Texas Tech is 11-1 but the Red Raiders have played a soft schedule and this will be their toughest test of the season so far. Tip off in Hilton Coliseum is 5:00 late this afternoon.



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – De’Antae McMurray had a career-high 24 points and Drake held off a late rally to beat Loyola of Chicago 102-98 in the Missouri Valley opener for both teams on Thursday night. Reed Timmer added 23 points for the Bulldogs (3-10), who led from the 11:36 mark of the first half and had a 16-5 run to lead 89-69 with 4:41 left. But Drake allowed the Ramblers (10-4) to score 16 straight in the next 2:39 to get to 89-85 and again within four at 96-92 with 53 seconds left. Drake made 6 of 8 free throws from there to hold on for their second straight win after an eight-game losing streak. Billy Wampler added 16 points, Ore Aro-gun-da-de scored 15 and Nick McGlynn 12. Donte Ingram set career highs with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Loyola. He made 12 of 18 from the field but just 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Ben Richardson added 22 points and Milton Doyle scored 12.



STILLWATER, Okla. – Iowa State (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) dropped a hard-fought battle to Oklahoma State (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) 71-59 on Thursday night in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Despite leading for over 28 minutes of the game, Oklahoma State outscored the Cyclones 27-12 in the fourth quarter to take the victory. Seanna Johnson led the way with 16 points as Bridget Carleton poured in 15 and Heather Bowe rounded out the Cyclones in double figures with 11. Mason City native Jadda Buckley played 37 minutes in the contest, scoring nine points all off of three-pointers. Iowa State will return home to play Texas on Sunday

EAST PEORIA, ILLINOIS — The 17th-ranked NIACC women’s basketball team rebounded from a first-round loss and beat South Suburban College on Thursday in the Illinois Central holiday tournament 65-54. NIACC outscored South Suburban 18-7 in the fourth quarter after the two teams were tied at 47 through three quarters. Cierra Stancel led the way for the Lady Trojans with 15 points. NIACC is now 7-6 on the season and will wrap up tournament play today at noon when they face Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Erik Haula scored midway through the third period to help the Minnesota Wild hold off the New York Islanders 6-4 on Thursday night for their 12th victory in a row. Marco Scandella, Chris Stewart, Jared Spurgeon, Jordan Schroeder and Mikael Granlund also scored for Minnesota, which had a franchise-record three goals in 80 seconds in the second period. The Wild’s Devan Dubnyk allowed more than three goals for the first time this season but made 23 saves to win his 10th straight start. Haula put Minnesota ahead 5-4 with his sixth goal after Nino Niederreiter’s shot deflected off Haula’s leg. New York’s Brock Nelson scored twice in 42 seconds early in the period to tie it. The win sets up a showdown on New Year’s Eve against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have won 14 straight games. It’s the first game in NHL history featuring two teams on such long winning streaks.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have named quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as the team’s recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award. The Vikings announced the results of the team-wide voting on Thursday. The award is given to one player on every team to recognize their ability to overcome adversity and their commitment to sportsmanship and courage. Bridgewater suffered a major knee injury just before the season started and has spent the year going through an exhaustive rehabilitation process. He has also quickly established himself as active in the Minnesota community, with a particular focus on raising awareness for breast cancer. Bridgewater says it’s an honor to win the award and he has worked hard to stay positive through a trying season.