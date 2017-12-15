Friday December 15th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

= FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Marshalltown — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake vs. Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow

= SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men vs. Drake — pre-game 12:00, tipoff 1:00

= SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa women at Northern Iowa — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00

— high school wrestling last night

@ Algona

Webster City 39, Clear Lake 34

Clear Lake 43, Algona 18

Webster City 41, Algona 30

@ Newman

Newman 42, West Hancock 36

Newman 66, Rockford 6

West Hancock 54, Rockford 16

Johnston 60, Mason City High 11

New Hampton/Turkey Valley 70, Charles City 11

@ Forest City

Forest City 60, Belmond-Klemme 18

Forest City 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 22

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30, Belmond-Klemme 27

2017 FOURTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, December 14, 2017

Class 1A

School Record Last Week

1 Springville 6-1 1

2 Central Decatur 7-0 2

3 North Mahaska 7-0 3

4 Dunkerton 5-0 4

5 Exira-EHK 4-0 6

6 Newell-Fonda 6-0 7

7 West Hancock 5-1 5

8 Kingsley-Pierson 6-1 9

9 Montezuma 7-1 8

10 Janesville 5-0 11

11 Algona Bishop Garrigan 7-0 12

12 AGWSR 6-0 13

13 Kee 5-1 10

14 Westwood 6-1 15

15 Seymour 7-0 NR

Dropped Out: Boyer Valley (14)

Class 2A

School Record Last Week

1 North Linn 7-0 1

2 Treynor 6-0 2

3 Western Christian 3-0 3

4 Logan-Magnolia 7-0 4

5 West Sioux 6-0 5

6 Iowa City Regina 5-2 6

7 Panorama 8-1 7

8 Cascade 7-1 8

9 Grundy Center 6-0 9

10 Bellevue 7-2 10

11 Maquoketa Valley 6-1 11

12 Mediapolis 6-0 12

13 IKM-Manning 3-2 13

14 Dike-New Hartford 6-1 14

15 North Union 7-0 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

School Record Last Week

1 Sioux Center 6-0 1

2 Crestwood 6-0 2

3 Clear Lake 6-0 3

4 Cherokee 6-0 4

5 Osage 5-0 5

6 Roland-Story 6-0 6

7 Nevada 5-1 8

8 Camanche 4-2 7

9 Forest City 5-1 14

10 Kuemper Catholic 4-1 10

11 Davenport Assumption 3-4 9

12 North Polk 6-1 15

13 Monticello 5-2 13

14 Red Oak 3-1 NR

15 West Marshall 5-2 11

Dropped Out: Anamosa (12)

Class 4A

School Record Last Week

1 Marion 6-0 1

2 Lewis Central 6-0 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 9-0 3

4 Grinnell 6-0 4

5 North Scott 5-2 6

6 Le Mars 5-1 5

7 Western Dubuque 5-1 11

8 Mason City 3-5 8

9 Boone 5-1 7

10 Denison-Schleswig 4-2 9

11 Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-3 13

12 Pella 4-2 NR

13 Fairfield 6-1 10

14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-2 NR

15 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2 NR

Dropped Out: Harlan (14), Dallas Center-Grimes (15)

Class 5A

1 Iowa City High 5-0 3

2 Cedar Falls 5-1 1

3 Iowa City West 4-2 2

4 Pleasant Valley 6-0 4

5 Johnston 7-0 5

6 Ankeny Centennial 5-1 8

7 Dowling Catholic 6-1 9

8 Waukee 5-0 10

9 West Des Moines Valley 5-2 7

10 Bettendorf 7-0 11

11 Southeast Polk 6-1 6

12 Indianola 4-2 12

13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-3 13

14 Ankeny 5-2 NR

15 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-3 NR

Dropped Out: Ames (14), Urbandale (15)

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren says the Panthers face a defensive dilemma when they host 25th ranked Iowa on Sunday. It begins with the inside duo of senior Chase Coley and junior Megan Gustafson.

Warren says the Hawkeyes combine size with good perimeter shooting.

You can hear this game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 1:45 with the pre-game on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 14 rebounds in his league-leading 23rd double-double, Jimmy Butler added 21 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 119-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points for Minnesota (17-12), which has won three of four and is off to the third-best start in franchise history after 29 games.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Alex Stalock stopped 28 shots to complete his first NHL shutout in three seasons, steering the Minnesota Wild past the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 for their fourth straight victory. Tyler Ennis scored early and Mikael Granlund scored late for the Wild. This was Stalock’s fourth career shutout. Since losing 4-2 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Nov. 8, the Wild are 12-4-1 in their last 17 games for an NHL-most 25 points in that span.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild will be without goalie Devan Dubnyk for at least another week because of a lower-body injury that forced him out of a game earlier this week. The team says Dubnyk’s status is “week to week.” Alex Stalock started in his place against Toronto. The Wild have five games in a seven-day stretch starting this weekend. Dubnyk has a 12-8-2 record this season with a 2.69 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – A person familiar with the negotiations says reliever Fernando Rodney and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the agreement had not yet been announced. Rodney turns 41 on March 18 and had 39 saves in 45 chances this year for Arizona. Matt Belisle closed for the Twins in the final two months of last season after Brandon Kintzler was traded to Washington.