Friday August 4th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Joey Gallo hit another massive homer, a three-run shot in the fourth inning on Thursday night that spurred the Texas Rangers on to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

A.J. Griffin (5-2) made his first start in more than two months, giving up one run on two hits over six innings in a resounding return from a muscle strain around his chest. He last started on May 26 and last won on May 9.

Gallo has 29 home runs this season, with four long balls in the last three games. After swinging and missing twice at sliders from Twins starter Adalberto Mejia (4-5), Gallo let one go in the dirt. Then he drove the next one into the front of the second deck above right-center field with two outs to break the tie.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton just turned around and stared straight up as the ball soared over his head, estimated by Major League Baseball’s Statcast tracking system at a distance of 430 feet and a velocity of 108 mph.

CEDAR FALLS — Kurt Warner will become the first native Iowan to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony in Canton, Ohio Saturday. Warner played at Cedar Rapids Regis High School and after graduating in 1989 went to Northern Iowa.

Terry Allen was Warner’s coach at U-N-I and says he’s probably mentioned in more books for the fact that he started Warner only one year in college. Allen says the way Warner handled the situation at U-N-I showed early on the qualities that would lead to his eventual success. “Kurt never complained…he kept working at it, kept working at it, and when he got his opportunity with us he had a great senior year,” Allen says.

Warner’s rags-to-riches story after college includes a stint stocking shelves at Hy-Vee, playing for the Iowa Barnstormers in the Arena League, then N-F-L Europe and finally getting a chance through injury to become the starter for the Saint Louis Rams. He led the Rams and a high-powered offense to a Super Bowl win.

Allen, now lives in Nixa, Missouri, and works for the city’s Chamber of Commerce. He talked about what it means to see Warner go into the Hall of Fame. “I don’t know if you can say it’s gratifying — you just appreciate the success he’s had,” Allen says.

Allen will be attending the ceremony along with former U-N-I assistant coaches Bill and Ken Salmon. Current Panther coach Mark Farley says he tells current players Warner’s story to illustrate what they need to do to be successful. He says he texted Warner at the start of this week. “The one thing that he represents, and I told him this, his whole family does, his whole family represents perseverance. And to me that’s the key to his success,” Farley says.

Warner won two regular-season N-F-L M-V-P awards along with a Super Bowl M-V-P. He took the Rams to one other Super Bowl and later took the Arizona Cardinals to their only appearance in the Super Bowl. Warner is still the only quarterback to throw for 300 yards in three different Super Bowls. He was voted into the Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa football team is looking to turn things around after a 5-6 season last year, and Panther coach Mark Farley says work they’ve already done and the work they are doing prior to the season opener will determine if that happens.

He says they don know yet what this team will be. “Every team takes its own course. This team will find that course when it happens. It’s already been started of course, it started in January. Some things happened this summer, they became stronger in some units. So, it will play out as it plays out,” Farley says.

Farley says they’ve been successful by adapting to the strengths of the players. “We have changed every year, based on the players that we’ve had,” Farley explains. “So, we will go along, we will identify what becomes our strength and that’s what we’ll play to.” The Panthers return a lot of experience on defense. On offense, Farley says the key is building the line.

“Your offensive line is always your culture — it’s not the quarterback — it’s the offensive line. And then if you’ve got two tight ends who are just as tough, then you’ve got a chance,” according to Farley.

He says even if they offensive line becomes a strength, they will have a tough task ahead with the teams they face.”There’s five teams from this league in the top ten — and we ain’t one of them,” Farley says, “so it’s a strong league, strong coaches, strong players, and we go on the road for some difficult games.

The Panthers have six games on the road, including their season opener September 2nd at Iowa State.

AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell is in his second season in Ames and says the biggest difference in opening fall practice this year is knowing what he has.

He says there was apprehension last year as they were only six months in and were not trying to create trust and belief among the players, but also trying to figure out what the players could and couldn’t do.

Campbell says they’ve also had more than a year now to be with the players and teach and work with them. “And that to me is the essence of a football program. It’s not just go recruit guys and get good players here — its’ really develop those people within your walls and give them the tools and resources to have sustained success,” Campbell explains. “I think that we feel really comfortable even though we’ve only been here now a year-and-a-half, that we’ve been able to give some of those tools. and it’s been fun to watch some of our improvement.”

He says there are a lot more people involved in the program than when he was at Toledo and a big key is that everyone now is on the same page. He says the one word to describe it is alignment as everyone now is aligned to the same vision.

“As we came in here, whether it was players, whether it was strength and conditioning, athletic training, nutrition, academics, all of us are together, unified, going in the same direction,” Campbell says.

Campbell isn’t predicting a number for season wins or that the team will get to a bowl game. “You know really for me the future of the program has zero to do with wining and losing. My humble opinion,” Campbell says. “Obviously at the end of it, winning and losing will take care of itself. No greater competitor in this room than Matt Campbell — I’ll cheat in golf if I have to to win okay — but at the end of this, the deal in football wining and losing takes care of itself.”

He says that doesn’t mean they don’t have goals. “Yeah we want to go play in bowl games, yes our goal is to win Big 12 champions some day. But for us to get there we have to learn what the process is and laying a foundation to continue that. I think we’ve laid a good foundation,” according to Campbell.

He says they’ll know a lot more about the team after the first few weeks of the season. “Where are we as a football program? Gosh I don’t know. We are in year two of taking this program over and seeing it, there are lot of young that’re guys playing,” Campbell says. “Does that mean that we can’t win and not have success — absolutely not, that doesn’t mean that. But it’s going to be really fun to see where this program is in four weeks.”

Iowa State opens the season with back-to-back in-state home games against Northern Iowa on September 2nd and then Iowa on September 9th.

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has a strained leg muscle that’s been sidelining him this week.

Treadwell told reporters Thursday that he hurt himself running routes, not in the fight he got into on the field with safety Antone Exum during practice Monday. The Vikings had Tuesday off, and Treadwell has been held out since the break.

Treadwell dismissed the tussle with Exum as just part of training camp, a scrap between two competitive teammates. The fight was triggered when Treadwell caught a touchdown pass against Exum during a drill.

Left tackle Riley Reiff is still sidelined, the result of a back injury he suffered in the first full-team practice a week ago.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Sylvia Fowles scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Minnesota used a 23-2 fourth quarter to cruise past the Atlanta Dream 69-54 Thursday night. Minnesota is the first team in league history with 20-plus wins in seven straight seasons. Maya Moore added 15 points for Minnesota but she was just 4 of 14 from the field.