Friday August 25th Local Sports

== 93.9-FM KIA — Newman at St. Edmond — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

== AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City at Clear Lake — pre-game 7:00, kickoff 7:30

== AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake vs. Mason City — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30, pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30, Iowa High School Scoreboard Show from Radio Iowa 10:00-11:30

MASON CITY — — The high school football season gets underway tonight with a number of non-district games on the schedule. Mason City High will travel to Clear Lake for their annual season-opening rivalry contest. Both teams are looking to improve on 3-6 records last year. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says his team is ready to move forward from a disappointing season in 2016.

DeVries expects the Mohawks to come over to Lions Field with the attitude of winning a third-straight game in the series.

Mason City High coach Matt Berkley says senior quarterback Danny Kamm showed last year that he can be a leader on the field.

Berkley says he expects his team to be challenged by Clear Lake’s offense.

Kickoff from Lions Field tonight is scheduled for 7:30.

FORT DODGE — Newman opens up the season with a road trip to St. Edmond of Ft. Dodge. The Knights last year finished 6-3, featuring an offense that put up at least 38 points in five games. Newman has several spots to fill from an offense that last year rushed for more than 2400 yards and scored 37 touchdowns. You can hear the Newman-St. Edmond game over on 93.9-FM KIA The Country Moose starting at about 6:45 with the pre-game tonight, with kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

— Week 1 high school football schedule (all non-district games)

== 11-man football

Mason City at Clear Lake

Newman at St. Edmond

Forest City at Algona

Charles City at New Hampton

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Belmond-Klemme

Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont

St. Ansgar at Osage

West Hancock at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Rockford at Central Springs

West Fork at Lake Mills

Nashua-Plainfield at Postville

Starmont at North Butler

== 8-man football

Harris-Lake Park at North Iowa

West Bend-Mallard at Northwood-Kensett

Riceville at Tripoli

— High school volleyball from Thursday

#2/3A Osage 3-0 Newman (25-9, 25-12, 25-13)

Forest City 3-0 Eagle Grove

Garrigan 3-0 Belmond-Klemme

Nashua-Plainfield 3-0 Rockford

Central Springs 3-0 St. Ansgar

Lake Mills 3-0 West Hancock

North Butler 3-1 Northwood-Kensett

North Iowa 3-1 GHV

HAMPTON — The Clear Lake boys cross country team opened up the season with a win at the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Invitational held at Maynes Grove in Hampton. Clear Lake won the team title with 38 points, with Humboldt finishing second with 42. The Lions’ Sam Pedelty won the individual title in a time of 17:21, Eric Faught was third in 17:41, while freshman Justin Wright was eighth. Humboldt won the girls team title with 29 points, while Clear Lake finished fourth. Gretchen Jones led the way for Clear Lake with a 12th place finish.

DECORAH — The Mason City High girls swimming team opened up their season with a 109-71 loss at Decorah last night. The Mohawks picked up wins in the 200 medley relay of Paige Braun, Madison Braun, Thea Lunning and Nia Litterer. Madison Braun also won the 200 individual medley, Lunning won the 100 butterfly, and Paige Braun won the 100 backstroke. Mason City will open the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday hosting defending state champion Ames.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State says junior college transfer Kamilo Tongamoa has been cleared to play this season.

The junior defensive lineman chose the Cyclones over Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon and Texas. But Tongamoa had class work to finish up at Merced Community College in California, delaying his debut for Iowa State.

Tongamoa had 25 tackles for loss last season. He joins Ray Lima and Matt Leo as highly regarded junior college players signed by the Cyclones to bolster their defensive line.

Iowa State opens the season at home against Northern Iowa on Sept. 2.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Crews are repairing exterior panels on U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their second season in the facility.

The $1.1 billion stadium in downtown Minneapolis was completed more than a year ago, but workers are still fixing panels in about half a dozen spots.

The durability of the panels has long been a concern. Panels came loose during storms in July 2016 and last March. Earlier this year, water seeped through and created puddles in various places.

Finance & Commerce reports that about 10 percent of zinc panels covering the outside of the stadium are being repaired. The work is expected to wrap up next month.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says the repairs are covered under warranty, and there is no cost to taxpayers.

The 52nd Super Bowl will be played at the stadium in February.

CHICAGO (AP) – Derek Holland pitched six effective innings, Yolmer Sanchez homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the sloppy Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Thursday night.

Holland (7-13) bounced back nicely from a string of bad outings, yielding one run and three hits in just his second win in two months. The left-hander had allowed 20 runs and 20 hits in 11 innings over his previous five appearances.

Chicago had dropped six of eight before welcoming Minnesota to town for a five-game series. It was a prime opportunity for the contending Twins (65-62) to strengthen their playoff positioning, but the last-place White Sox (50-76) won three times.

Minnesota, which began the day with a half-game lead in the race for the second AL wild card, lost 4-3 on Wednesday night on Tim Anderson’s game-ending RBI single. Pitcher Jose Berrios (11-6) and first baseman Mitch Garver each committed a costly error in the series finale, and the Twins’ lineup was shut down by Holland and three relievers.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have put catcher Jason Castro on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion and recalled outfielder Zack Granite.

Castro took three foul balls off his face mask in Wednesday night’s 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Manager Paul Molitor said he suffered dizziness as the game wore on.

He left after the fifth inning with concussion-like symptoms.

Granite is hitting .340 for Class AAA Rochester. He’s also played in 19 games for the Twins, hitting .250.