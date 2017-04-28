Friday April 28th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — A handful of area athletes competed in the Drake Relays on Thursday, with more scheduled to compete today:

== In the girls high school discus, Mariah Hulshizer of St. Ansgar finished 10th with a throw of 119-10. Kenzie Bengtson of North Iowa finished 15th with a 112-2, with Brenna Paulson of North Iowa finishing 17th with a throw of 112-0. Iowa City West’s Leah Dusterhoft won the competition with a 129-3.

== Competing this morning in girls events will be: Abby Marr of Riceville in the shot put; Katie Foster of Charles City in the 100; and Alyssa Staudt of Rockford in the high jump. Charles City’s 4×100 meter relay team will compete late this afternoon.

== Competing today in boys high school events will be: Mason City High’s distance medley relay team; and the Mohawks and Central Springs in the 4×100 meter relay. Cole Willert of St. Ansgar will compete in the 400 hurdles on Saturday afternoon.

== NIACC’s Wal Khat placed fourth in the unseeded University/College 800 last night at the Drake Relays in a school record time of 1:52.00. Fort Hayes State’s Brett Meyer was the winner in a time of 1:50.53. Khat broke the old school record of 1:53.32 by Alex Lugo in May 2013. Khat was the first male individual to run at the Drake Relays for the Trojans as the competition did not allow two-year schools to compete until 2013.

DES MOINES — Kurtis Brondyke won his second Drake Relays decathlon title. The Clinton native and former Central College standout won four events in the competition.

Brondyke says it was a good start to his outdoor season.

Brondyke won the event with 7600 points

DES MOINES — Jenny Simpson has had a long and distinguished career but she admits winning bronze at the Rio Olympics has changed everything. The Webster City native will be part of Friday night’s star studded field in the women’s 1500 meters at the Drake Relays.

Simpson says winning a medal at the Olympics changed how she viewed the start of this season.

It has also made her a target.

Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan will also be part of the field after running in the 5,000 meters at the Rio Olympics. Houlihan is no stranger to Drake after a successful high school career at Sioux City East.

Houlihan is prepared to compete even if the weather does not cooperate.

Houlihan has tried not to let the Olympic experience change her approach. She made a trip home to Sioux City but then it was back to her home in Oregon to focus on a new season.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman is preparing for a busy second day of the NFL draft after staying quiet in the first round.

The Vikings did not have a first-round choice on Thursday night after trading it to the Eagles last August to acquire quarterback Sam Bradford. Even though Spielman has a history of trading up aggressively, he held tight this time around.

It turns out that he wasn’t blowing smoke when he said on Tuesday that a trade up into the first round was unlikely. The Vikings have three picks in the second and third rounds on Friday night, including No. 48 overall in the second round and Nos. 79 and 86 in the third round.

Spielman didn’t make any moves despite several players in positions of need falling down the draft board Thursday night. Entering the draft the team’s biggest need was on the offensive line to bolster a unit that was among the worst in the league last season.



IOWA CITY — Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller says the Hawkeyes need to shore up their defense in the second half of the Big Ten race. The Hawkeyes are 6-6 and alone in seventh as they get set to host Penn State in a three-game series.

Heller says defense will be even more important this weekend with a cold and windy forecast that is expected to limit the offense.

The schedule looks favorable. Iowa’s remaining opponents are all below them in the standings beginning with this week’s series against the last place Nittany Lions.

Because of the expected bad weather the teams will play a doubleheader this afternoon and a single game on Saturday, Mason City native Ryan Erickson will pitch the second game of this afternoon’s doubleheader

MASON CITY — A couple of NIACC baseball and softball scheduling notes for this weekend:

== The NIACC baseball team’s four-game home series against Kirkwood will now be scheduled for today and tomorrow. Today’s doubleheader starts at 3 o’clock while Saturday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 1 o’clock.

== The Region XI-A softball tournament in Boone that NIACC was supposed to play in starting today has been postponed. NIACC athletic officials say league officials will meet on Sunday afternoon to discuss rescheduling the tournament

— girls soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2, Humboldt 1

— tennis

Mason City High boys 6, Dowling 5

Dowling 9, Mason City High girls 2