Friday April 21st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Trevor Bauer struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings and Carlos Santana had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Cleveland Indians over the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Thursday.

Bauer (1-2) gave up two runs, three hits and three walks, lowering his ERA from 8.44 to 6.35. Andrew Miller pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and the Indians took all three games in a series that included a rainout Wednesday night.

Ervin Santana gave up one run, four hits and three walks over six innings for the Twins, who are 1-5 in a 10-game homestand. The Twins host Detroit for a three-game series this weekend, all three games can be heard on KGLO.

IOWA CITY — After dropping their first mid-week game in more than two years the Iowa baseball team returns home on Friday to open a three game Big Ten series against Rutgers. Home field has certainly been an advantage for the Hawkeyes who are 11-1 at Banks Field this season.

That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller who says teams have more of a comfort level at home.

Iowa is 5-4 in the Big Ten and 22-13 overall.

MASON CITY – The NIACC softball team was swept by Ellsworth in a conference twinbill on Thursday.

The Lady Trojans dropped an 8-6 decision to Ellsworth in the opening game and fell 9-6 in eight innings in the nightcap.

The doubleheader was the final home contests for sophomores Elise Powers, Brittany Florea and Kendall Cornick.

NIACC wraps up its regular season Saturday at Iowa Lakes and Sunday at Iowa Central.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa football team used to complete spring drills with an open practice. But with the chance to gain exposure on the Big Ten Network and the hopes of attracting a larger crowd under the lights Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz has altered the format as they close out spring practice Friday night.

Ferentz hopes a night game will add to the atmosphere.

Tonight’s spring game starts at 7 o’clock.



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota will start the season with a Monday night home game against New Orleans, one of three prime-time kickoffs for the Vikings.

The NFL schedule released Thursday put the Vikings in Minnesota for the Sept. 11 opener for only the second time in 10 years. The Vikings have another Monday night game Oct. 9 in Chicago and a Saturday night game Dec. 23 in Green Bay. They return to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day game.

Other home games are Sept. 24 (Tampa Bay), Oct. 1 (Detroit), Oct. 15 (Green Bay), Oct. 22 (Baltimore), Nov. 19 (Los Angeles Rams), Dec. 17 (Cincinnati) and Dec. 31 (Chicago). Other road games are Sept. 17 (Pittsburgh), Nov. 12 (Washington), Dec. 3 (Atlanta) and Dec. 10 (Carolina). The Vikings play Cleveland Oct. 29 in London.

— girls golf Thursday (medalist)

@ Clear Lake — Clear Lake 191, Newman 223 (CL-Ashley DeLong 38)

@ Sheffield — North Butler 239, Central Springs 240, West Fork 246 (NB-Laura Kreimeyer 54)

@ Nashua — Nashua-Plainfield 211, Rockford 227, Northwood-Kensett 240 (NP-Haley Hillesheim 50)

— boys golf

@ Fort Dodge — Clear Lake 150, Webster City 158, St. Edmond 169 (CL-Thomas Storbeck 35)

@ Sheffield — West Fork 192, North Butler 195, Central Springs 207, Hampton-Dumont 208 (HD-Justin Kent 42)

@ Nashua — Nashua-Plainfield 195, Rockford 197, Northwood-Kensett 232 (R-Kaden Lyman 43)