Freight train derails near Rockwell

Bob Fisher

ROCKWELL — The investigation continues into why 25 rail cars toppled off the tracks when a freight train derailed near Rockwell Thursday afternoon. The Union Pacific train went off the tracks about a quarter-mile south of 190th Street at about 1:10 PM. Union Pacific officials say the 146-car train was on its way from St. Paul to North Platte Nebraska, carrying mixed freight, including sand. A railroad spokeswoman says crews did not believe any hazardous materials spilled from the cars, but two derailed cars carrying liquid petroleum gas and butane released vapor from a safety valve, but leaks were not detected. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.