  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Freight train derails near Rockwell

May 19, 2017   Bob Fisher

ROCKWELL — The investigation continues into why 25 rail cars toppled off the tracks when a freight train derailed near Rockwell Thursday afternoon. The Union Pacific train went off the tracks about a quarter-mile south of 190th Street at about 1:10 PM. Union Pacific officials say the 146-car train was on its way from St. Paul to North Platte Nebraska, carrying mixed freight, including sand. A railroad spokeswoman says crews did not believe any hazardous materials spilled from the cars, but two derailed cars carrying liquid petroleum gas and butane released vapor from a safety valve, but leaks were not detected. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company