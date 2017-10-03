  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Four finalists for president set to visit Iowa State campus

October 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Campus visits have been scheduled for the four finalists in the search for the next president of Iowa State University.

The first person is set to be in Ames on Monday, the fourth on Oct. 12. Their identities are being kept secret until a day before their visits.

Officials say 64 people applied to the job, which was left vacant when Steven Leath left to take the top job at Auburn University in Alabama. Benjamin Allen, a former Iowa State provost and past president of the University of Northern Iowa, has been interim president in Ames.

The finalists are scheduled to answer questions from students, staff, alumni and others during one-hour public forums. Live video of each forum will be available at www.presidentsearch.iastate.edu .

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company