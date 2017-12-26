  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Four die in Blue Grass fire

December 26, 2017   Bob Fisher

BLUE GRASS — The Blue Grass Police Department says four people died in a house fire there early Christmas morning.

Police say in a report that they were called out at 12:34 a.m. to the 300 block of Salem street in Blue Grass. Four people were inside the home at the time the fire started. One person got out and was taken to the hospital but later died. The three other people that were inside the home were unable to escape and died inside.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

