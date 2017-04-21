Former US Attorney joining private law firm

Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – A top federal prosecutor from Iowa asked to resign by President Trump last month is joining a Cedar Rapids law firm.

Kevin Techau, former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, will join Scheldrup Blades law firm in Cedar Rapids as a shareholder and leader of its government compliance and internal investigations team.

Techau had been an appointee of President Obama, overseeing federal criminal and civil cases in the northern half of the state. He recently resigned along with dozens of other federal prosecutors at the request of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Techau has previously worked in state government, including as commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Scheldrup Blades President Kent Smith says Techau’s experience and knowledge of government, politics and the law will make him “an extremely powerful advocate.”