Former UNI president to be appointed interim president of ISU today

Bob Fisher

AMES — The Board of Regents will name an interim president for Iowa State University during a special meeting today. Information from the Board of Regents office says they will accept the resignation of Steven Leath, who is leaving the I-S-U presidency to take over the same job at Auburn. The board will appoint former U-N-I president Ben Allen as the interim president at the Ames school effective May 9th at a salary of 525-thousand dollars. Allen was vice president for academic affairs and provost at I-S-U before leaving to take the U-N-I job. Allen retired from U-N-I in 2013 following a vote of no confidence from the faculty following controversy over the closing of the Malcolm Price Lab School and the cutting of academic programs. The Regents will also establish a search committee and set up a timetable for finding Leath’s permanent replacement during their meeting.