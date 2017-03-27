  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Former UNI president to be appointed interim president of ISU today

March 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES — The Board of Regents will name an interim president for Iowa State University during a special meeting today. Information from the Board of Regents office says they will accept the resignation of Steven Leath, who is leaving the I-S-U presidency to take over the same job at Auburn. The board will appoint former U-N-I president Ben Allen as the interim president at the Ames school effective May 9th at a salary of 525-thousand dollars. Allen was vice president for academic affairs and provost at I-S-U before leaving to take the U-N-I job. Allen retired from U-N-I in 2013 following a vote of no confidence from the faculty following controversy over the closing of the Malcolm Price Lab School and the cutting of academic programs. The Regents will also establish a search committee and set up a timetable for finding Leath’s permanent replacement during their meeting.

Posted in: Local News

  • Severe Weather Awareness Week

    • Learn more about Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state of Iowa. More »

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company