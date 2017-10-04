  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Former NIACC student charged with sexual abuse

October 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Naples Florida man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges in Mason City.

18-year-old Rugde Hyppolite was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after allegedly conducting an unwanted sex act on a woman Sunday night on the North Iowa Area Community College campus. Hyppolite was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday morning and is being held without bond.

Hyppolite had signed as a point guard on NIACC’s men’s basketball team earlier this summer but is not currently listed on the team’s online roster. A NIACC spokeswoman says Hyppolite is no longer a student at the school.

Posted in: Local News

