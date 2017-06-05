Former Mason City mayor running again for position

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A former Mason City mayor says he wants the job once again. Bill Schickel announced Friday that he will be a candidate for mayor in November. The 66-year-old Schickel says he wants to run a positive campaign.

Schickel was first elected mayor in 1989, won a term in 1997, and was re-elected in 2001. He resigned during his third term after being elected to the Iowa House where he served three terms. Schickel says it’s hard to believe he’s been serving Mason City for over three decades.

Schickel says he has three priorities in his run for mayor.

Schickel currently serves on the Mason City City Council after winning a special election to the at-large seat vacated by Scott Tornquist. Current mayor Eric Bookmeyer announced earlier this year he was not seeking re-election.

Video of Schickel’s announcement via Twitter