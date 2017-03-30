Former Mason City, Clear Lake superintendent has new job at Iowa State

Bob Fisher

AMES — The former superintendent of the Mason City and Clear Lake school districts has a new job. Iowa State University officials say Anita Micich will be teaching in the school’s educational leadership graduate program as a clinical assistant professor. Her duties will mainly deal with school principals working on a graduate degree, as well as work with students and schools to provide oversight for the principal practicum component. Micich, who will receive about $60-thousand for a non-tenured position, was the superintendent of the Mason City Community School District from 2008 to 2016, and was shared as the Clear Lake Community School District superintendent from 2010 to 2016. The Clear Lake School Board terminated the sharing agreement in January 2016, with the Mason City School Board reaching a separation agreement with Micich prior to the end of the 2016 school year.