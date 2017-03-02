  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Former legislators among appointments to Board of Regents

March 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Governor Branstad is appointing a couple of ex-state legislators to serve on the panel that governs the three state-supported universities. One spot on the Board of Regents opened up when Bruce Rastetter, the board president, announced in early February he would not seek another term. The governor on Tuesday selected three people to the nine-member board. They include Nancy Boettger, a former Republican state senator from Harlan, and Nancy Dunkel, a Democrat from Dyersville who served one term in the Iowa House. Branstad is reappointing Sherry Bates of Scranton to the Board of Regents. Current Regent Katie Mulholland had also sought reappointment to the board, but she was left OFF the governor’s list. Branstad’s regent appointments must be confirmed by the Iowa Senate.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company