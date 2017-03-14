Former Clear Lake police officer to plead guilty in domestic violence case

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a former Clear Lake police officer accused of domestic violence. 36-year-old Ryan Eskildsen was accused of grabbing and striking his wife on November 29th at their home. He originally pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse, but online court records show that Judge Karen Salic on Monday issued an order setting April 4th as the date for a plea change hearing. No other information is available about what charge Eskildsen plans to plead guilty to. Eskildsen had been placed on administrative leave from the Clear Lake Police Department on December 5th, and resigned from the department last month.