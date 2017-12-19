Forest City women arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — Two Forest City women have been arrested on child endangerment and drug charges.

The Forest City Police Department says 42-year-old Valerie O’Dell and 20-year-old Audrey O’Dell were taken into custody on Sunday. Both were charged with gathering where drugs are used and an aggravated misdemeanor level charge of child endangerment after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 700 block of South Seventh Street. Valerie O’Dell also faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers say they found a crystal substance in a bag in both women’s bedrooms, as well as other things like hypodermic needles. Valerie O’Dell has a juvenile son that lives in the home as well as a toddler grandson that is also Audrey O’Dell’s nephew.

Two Mason City men with active warrants were found in the house at the time. 42-year-old Charles Benish and 28-year-old Joseph Luna are facing various drug charges.

The O’Dells are due in court on December 28th for a preliminary hearing.