Forest City woman accused of assaulting officer

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — A Forest City woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Forest City Police Chief Douglas Jenson says two off-duty police officers were working security at Heritage Park when they received a report shortly after 1:00 AM Wednesday about an intoxicated woman who was yelling and causing a scene at the campground.

As officers approached, the woman fled on foot. Officers finally detained the woman, who allegedly kicked one of them in the groin.

A criminal complaint also states the woman had Duloxetine in her possession that was not contained in a prescription bottle.

37-year-old Dawn Baker was charged with assault on a police officer, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, interference with official acts and third offense public intoxication.

Baker was taken to the Kossuth County Jail to be detained and was released later in the day on her own recognizance. She’s due in court next Friday.