Forest City radio employees fire after making racially-insensitive comments made

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — A pair of Forest City radio employees have been fired after making racially-insensitive comments during a Forest City boys basketball game last week.

During last Tuesday’s Forest City-Eagle Grove basketball doubleheader, KIOW play-by-play announcer Orin Harris can be heard talking with an in-studio broadcast producer on an online video broadcast on a service called “The Cube”, used by several local high schools. While the conversation never went over the radio, the video broadcast had audio attributed to KIOW with the audio feed of the video tied into radio station equipment.

In one point of the conversation, both employees can be heard commenting about the ethnicity of the names of multiple Eagle Grove basketball players. Harris can be heard at one point saying, “As Trump would say, go back where they came from”.

A statement posted by station management on KIOW’s website says both employees have been fired and that the comments “were insensitive, thoughtless and degrading to others.” The statement continues, “These comments were deplorable, and the staff and management of KIOW in no way condones or supports these comments.”

The statement says station management contacted the Eagle Grove School District after learning about the incident, and a letter of apology was sent to school officials last Thursday.