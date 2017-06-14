Forest City man pleads not guilty to theft, burglary charges

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — A Forest City man has pleaded not guilty to numerous theft and burglary charges.

18-year-old Jordan Meier was charged with one count of second-degree theft as well as 16 counts of third-degree burglary. He’s accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Forest City between April 25th and May 5th, and then allegedly stole a pickup truck on May 5th and later crashing it.

Meier’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for Friday, but online court records show Meier entered a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court. No trial date has been set.

Second-degree theft is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Third-degree burglary of an unoccupied motor vehicle is an aggravated misdemeanor, with each charge carrying a two-year prison sentence if convicted.