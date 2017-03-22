Forest City man loses appeal of domestic abuse case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Forest City man convicted of domestic abuse and burglary in Cerro Gordo County has lost an appeal of his case. Steven Sifuentes pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault, third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault as a third or subsequent offense. Sifuentes contended in his appeal that his guilty pleas were not knowing and voluntary in a variety of ways and for a variety of reasons, and that his plea counsel provided ineffective assistance in allowing him to plead guilty under the circumstances. The Iowa Court of Appeals in its ruling issued today says Sifuentes failed to file a motion in arrest of judgment and is thus barred from asserting a direct challenge to his guilty pleas. The court says the record is inadequate to resolve the claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, and they preserve his claims for post-conviction relief proceedings.