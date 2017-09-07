Forest City man facing more charges after being placed on probation for burglary

Bob Fisher

FERTILE — A Forest City teen who earlier this week pleaded guilty to burglary is now facing more charges.

18-year-old Jordan Meier on Tuesday pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent after burglarizing multiple vehicles in Forest City between April 25th and May 5th, and stealing a pickup on May 5th and crashing it. He was sentenced to two years probation.

Online court records show that the Worth County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant on Wednesday, charging Meier with one count of second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief and four counts of third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle. Meier allegedly stole a truck in Fertile on May 7th, damaged a garage, and crashed the truck into a different garage and damaged two vehicles. He’s also accused of illegally entering four parked vehicles in Fertile on the same date and stealing items.

Meier is scheduled to be in court for his preliminary hearing next Thursday.