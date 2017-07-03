  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Forest City man enters guilty plea in identity theft case

July 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — A Forest City man has pleaded guilty to an identity theft charge. 56-year-old Wendell Hunter was accused by police of stealing the identity of a Florida man, Daniel Hughes, and posed as Hughes from June 2014 to October 20th of last year.

During that time, Hunter is accused of using the stolen identity to earn over $73-thousand at 3M Corporation, obtain utilities, register to vote, get insurance benefits, establish bank accounts and credit cards, and purchasing a home.

Investigators claim Hunter used a falsified birth certificate and Pennsylvania voter ID form to obtain a non-driver ID card from the Iowa DOT in 2014. Hunter was charged with identity theft, false use of a birth certificate, two counts of false application for a license or ID card, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hunter originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but he entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors on Friday in Winnebago County District Court. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 28th.

